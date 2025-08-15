"So many flaws in his game", "He needs dropping" - Fans slam Liverpool star for showing despite 4-2 win against Bournemouth

Ibrahima Konaté has been subjected to criticism from fans online for his performance in the Premier League opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth on Friday, August 15. The Frenchman wasn’t at his best on the night, even though the Reds kicked off their title defense with a 4-2 win at Anfield.

Ad

While Liverpool started the game in full throttle mode, it took them until the 37th minute before they could find the breakthrough, courtesy of new signing Hugo Ekitike. After taking a slender lead into the break, the Premier League champions started the second half with more intent. Four minutes after the restart, Ekitike turned provider, finding an advancing Cody Gakpo, who evaded a few Bournemouth defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Ad

Trending

However, the Cherries pulled off a surprise as they completed an incredible comeback in the 76th minute, courtesy of a brace from Antoine Semenyo. It seemed as though Liverpool were set for a frustrating Premier League opener, but substitute Federico Chiesa put his side in the ascendancy again two minutes from time. Deep into added time, Mohamed Salah restored the Reds’ two-goal lead in what was his 10th opening-day Premier League goal.

Ad

While the Merseysiders were happy to have ground out a result, Konate’s subpar performance didn’t go unnoticed. The 26-year-old looked unsettled throughout. He was at fault for Semenyo’s equalizer, failing to close down the Ghanaian, who exploited the space between him and Virgil van Dijk before rifling a strike past Alisson Becker. The French center-back was also Liverpool’s lowest-rated outfield player with a rating of 6.4 as per Sofascore.

Ad

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out his performance, with one writing:

“Konate either needs to sign or sold. So many flaws in his game.”

Aaron Wilson @AaronWi69933322 @WilcoFtbl Konate either needs to sign or sold. So many flaws in his game

Ad

Another tweeted:

“Konate is so overrated.”

Another suggested the Frenchman needs to be dropped.

“Konate needs dropping,” they wrote.

A fan asserted his performance in tonight’s match was his worst ever in a Reds shirt.

“Konate’s worst ever game for Liverpool,” they added.

Another labeled him a disaster.

Aaron @azzaishotstuff @LFCGroove Konate was a disaster

Ad

“I could do better” – Liverpool’s new signing Hugo Ekitike on his Premier League debut

Liverpool’s new striker Hugo Ekitike was pleased with his performance on his Premier League debut, as he scored a goal and provided an assist before he was replaced in the second half.

Speaking after the match, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man believed he performed well and also praised his side’s mentality. He told Sky Sports (via the club’s website):

Ad

“Obviously I think it was a good performance. I could do better. But the most important [thing] tonight is the win and the mentality we showed. We wanted to win for the people who came tonight and for Diogo, and I think that’s what we did so I’m happy for everybody.”

Ekitike’s goal contributions saw him become the second player to both score and assist a goal on his Premier League debut after Darwin Nunez against Fulham in August 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More