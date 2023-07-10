“So much love” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sends message as Manchester United star makes announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sent a message as Manchester United star Diogo Dalot announced that her partner is pregnant.

Dalot took to social media to send a message, writing:

"The best gift we could ever wish for. We can’t wait to meet you 🤍 @claudiaspintolopes."

Rodriguez commented under the photo, writing:

"So much love ❤️❤️❤️"

Diogo Dalot was recently spotted alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez as the celebrity couple enjoyed a vacation on the Italian Island of Sardinia.

Dalot has been in a relationship with Claudia Pinto Lopes since 2020 and recently proposed her. While not much information about Pinto Lopes is known, she is four years older than Dalot.

When Georgina Rodriguez spoke about marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. The pair, however, are yet to get married. Rodriguez was once asked when she would marry the Portuguese footballer.

The model said that the decision regarding the marriage doesn't depend on her. However, she expressed the desire to get married to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Rodriguez said (via Sports Manor):

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

She further spoke about how her friends tease her about the marriage. Rodriguez said (via Sports Manor):

“They are always joking about the wedding. ‘When’s the wedding?’ Ever since Jennifer Lopez put out that song about ‘The Ring’. My God, they’re always singing a tune.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was once pressured by British broadcaster Piers Morgan on the topic. The Portuguese said (via Sports Manor):

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are co-parents to five children, Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Alana Martina, Eva Maria, and Bella Esmeralda. They live in Riyadh since the player joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

