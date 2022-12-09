"So much talent!" - Bastian Schweinsteiger names 'team to beat' at 2022 FIFA World Cup

German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Brazil are the team to beat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to their quality all around the pitch. The former Bayern Munich superstar lauded Selecao's quality in attack, which is led by Neymar Jr.

Apart from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., Barcelona's Raphinha, and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison are Brazil's undisputed starters. They also have a deep talent pool on the bench. Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester United trickster Antony can be called upon by Tite if the team needs them.

Furthermore, Schweinsteiger is also impressed with the defensive strength of the five-time world champions. Thiago Silva and Eder Militao have been sliding throughout the tournament in Qatar.

Schweinsteiger, who also represented Manchester United during his illustrious professional career, is impressed with current Red Devils star Casemiro. The 30-year-old midfielder has been in good form during the World Cup and has already found the back of the net. He scored a spectacular winner against Switzerland on matchday 2.

Lucas Paqueta has also been reliable. Tite can call up Fred as well if needed. Brazil's talent pool is quite deep. Their cohesion on the pitch was on full display during the 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the Round of 16.

Due to the oozing quality of the squad, Schweinsteiger believes it will be hard for other teams to get past Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2014 World Cup winner wrote on Twitter:

"So much talent! @neymarjr with an outstanding offensive line, a strong backline as well and of course, in front of them sitting, @Casemiro... The Brazilian national team really impressed so far. I think @CBF_Futebol is the team to beat. Any other ideas?"

Bastian Schweinsteiger named Brazil's FIFA World Cup star Casemiro as one of the best midfielders in the world

Casemiro has been one of the best central midfielders in the world since his time at Real Madrid. Despite early struggles, he has found his feat at Manchester United as well.

Casemiro's performances in the ongoing FIFA World Cup have also been impressive. Schweinsteiger lauded the Brazil international, saying:

"He's one of the best, definitely on that position, at the moment. He sniffs the danger quite well. He's a good passer. Scored an amazing goal against Switzerland as well. He is an important piece for the Brazilian national team."

