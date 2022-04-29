"So passive at the moment" - Mark Lawrenson gives his scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Brentford

Five-time English top-flight winner Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester United will return to winning ways when they meet Brentford. The Red Devils will clash horns with the Bees in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday (May 2).

Ralf Rangnick's side currently sit sixth in the table and are five points away from fourth-placed Arsenal having played two more matches. A top-four finish looks unlikely but they will still want to end the season well.

Brentford, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the table. Thomas Frank's troops have enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League and have already reached the 40-point mark. A win in this match could potentially take them into the top half of the standings.

However, Lawrenson believes Manchester United will take all three points at Old Trafford with a 2-0 win. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Manchester United are so passive at the moment that it's hard to see them beating anyone, but maybe the Old Trafford crowd will galvanise them this time. Something has to."

The 64-year-old added that January signing Christian Eriksen could have a positive impact on the match for Brentford but feels a home victory is on the cards:

"Brentford have been on an amazing run and they will pose a threat if they can get Christian Eriksen on the ball, but I'm still going for a United win even though I have been wrong before when I've forecast an improved performance from them."

Manchester United and Brentford are on polar opposite runs of form

Manchester United enter this contest on a three-match winless streak. Since beating Norwich City 3-2 on April 16, they have lost 4-0 to Liverpool and 3-1 to Arsenal while drawing 1-1 with Chelsea. The Red Devils have won just three of their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Brentford, meanwhile, are on a four-match unbeaten run heading into the match at Old Trafford. After losing 2-1 to Leicester City on March 20, they thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, beat West Ham United 2-0 and edged Watford 2-1. Their last match also brought a solid result as they drew 0-0 against Tottenham Hotspur.

This will be the second meeting between United and the Bees this season. They previously clashed at the Brentford Community Stadium back in January this year. The Red Devils ran out 3-1 winners on that occasion thanks to strikes from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Ivan Toney scored a late consolation goal for the hosts.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava