"So proud of everything you've achieved" - Victoria Beckham sends emotional message as Netflix announces release date for David Beckham documentary 

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham has sent an emotional message to her husband after the release date of the former Manchester United midfielder's Netflix documentary got announced.

Netflix has released the trailer of 'Beckham,' which will be a four-part documentary series revolving around the personal and professional life of former PSG midfielder, David Beckham. The documentary will be released on October 4.

Hence, after the major announcement, Victoria Beckham took to social media and uploaded the trailer of the Netflix documentary on her Instagram account. In addition to the video, she wrote in the caption:

"I'm so proud of you @DavidBeckham and everything you've achieved.. I can't wait for you all to see BECKHAM on @Netflix from October 4!! xx"

As revealed in the Netflix documentary, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will also be making his appearance. It is directed by Fisher Stevens and it's co-executive producers are David Garnder and Gary Neville.

Victoria Beckham reveals the place where she used to meet David Beckham to keep their relationship private

English fashion designer and singer, Victoria Beckham has revealed that David Beckham used to meet her at car parks during the early days of their relationship. The couple started dating in 1997 after they got to know each other during a charity match.

During the time, David Beckham was already an established figure in the world of football while Victoria was topping the charts with her music band, Spice Girls. As a result, the couple used to meet in car parks, which was a secret place for them. Addressing the time, she said in the new Netflix documentary 'BECKHAM' (via Metro):

"My manager kept saying, 'Try to keep it under wraps.' So we would meet in car parks and that's not as seedy as it sounds."

After getting engaged in 1998, David and Victoria tied the knot in the summer of 1999. Since then, the couple have been living together happily and they share four kids. The names of their children are Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Recently, the pair also went out on a vacation at the coast of Island Lopud in Croatia.