“So proud” – Manchester United man expresses delight as girlfriend announces Georgina Rodriguez-style documentary on Prime

Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon's girlfriend has announced a Georgina Rodriguez-esque documentary on social media. Much like Soi Georgina on Netflix, a new documentary on Marta named La Vida De Marta Diaz, is set to come on Amazon Prime.

Marta posted a long message on social media, announcing the documentary to her three million followers, as she wrote:

"THE DAY HAS COME ✨ #LaVidaDeMartaDíaz here you have the first exclusive pictures of my documentary @primevideoes 💜 after many months of work I can finally tell you that next OCTOBER you will be available on @primevideoes 3 chapters in which you will see me, laugh, cry, dream, feel, you will see that part of me that you don't see on networks."

She added:

"It’s been a very intense few months, I hope it excites you and makes you enjoy it as much as it did me."

Reguilon commented under the post:

"So proud Martita."

Marta, who is a social media influencer and blogger, has been in a relationship with Reguilon since 2019.

Reguilon, meanwhile, completed a loan move to Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. He has joined on a season-long loan but his contract has a clause to break the loan in January.

Sofyan Amrabat became the first Moroccan player to represent Manchester United

Speaking about Manchester United's summer signings, the one who fans most anticipated was Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan midfielder completed a loan move from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window. He became the first player from the African country to become a Red Devil.

Amrabat reacted to the achievement as he showed pride in the feat, saying (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I'm very proud. I think already a lot of Moroccans have followed already United, but now [there will be] a lot of extra million fans from Morocco. And they are so, so proud. I hope that I can make the fans for United and also them very, very happy and proud."

Amrabat was a key player for Morocco during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Atlas Lions finished fourth in Qatar. The midfielder has also previously worked with Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht.