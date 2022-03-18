"So smart!" - Ruben Neves picks Liverpool midfielder as his toughest Premier League opponent

Ruben Neves has picked Liverpool midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, as his toughest opponent in the Premier League. Speaking to The Athletic, the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder said that he admires Thiago because of both his intelligence on the pitch and his physicality.

Neves himself has been in fine form in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese star has made 27 appearances this season and has contributed 4 goals and 2 assists so far.

Speaking of midfielders he looks up to, Neves picked out Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets as his role models.

"[Alonso and Sergio Busquets] are references for me. It’s an honor to play against them and to have their shirt at home.”

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP I love how much Thiago loves playing for Liverpool FC. I love how much Thiago loves playing for Liverpool FC. https://t.co/Fu0ZcOLiWm

When asked about his toughest opponent on the pitch, Neves spoke about Thiago and Kante in the Premier League:

"Alonso and Busquets, who I mentioned earlier, but I will also say one from the Premier League — Thiago. When I played against Xabi Alonso (at Bayern), Thiago was there as well… that was a hard game!"

"Thiago is one of the hardest," Neves said. "So smart. Quality, physicality, he’s one of the best. I can say N’Golo Kante as well, it’s impossible to take the ball from him and, defensively, he’s a monster. But my first choice would be Thiago.”

After an injury riddled first season with the Reds, Thiago is slowly starting to show his class at Liverpool this season.

Liverpool will need Thiago Alcantara to be fit and firing for the business end of the season

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

With Liverpool chasing multiple trophies, Jurgen Klopp will need Thiago to be fit and in form for the rest of the season. The Spaniard has big match experience and is capable of controlling the midfield with his wonderful passing range and tenacious tackling skills.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“When you have a player like Thiago, if you have the right space then you know he can see you and put the ball there, and it was the first time I really had space in the game in the defensive line and I took advantage of it and it was massive for us.” Diogo Jota:“When you have a player like Thiago, if you have the right space then you know he can see you and put the ball there, and it was the first time I really had space in the game in the defensive line and I took advantage of it and it was massive for us.” #awlive [lfc] Diogo Jota:“When you have a player like Thiago, if you have the right space then you know he can see you and put the ball there, and it was the first time I really had space in the game in the defensive line and I took advantage of it and it was massive for us.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/bG9ydP6TtS

With Fabinho and Henderson, Thiago is able to express himself on the pitch and is capable of creatively influencing the game. The former Bayern Munich man has won multiple league titles at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He will be determined to win the Premier League title at Liverpool as well.

With a potential title decider coming up against Manchester City on April 10 in the Premier League, Liverpool fans will be hoping to see the best of Thiago against the Cityzens.

Edited by Ashwin