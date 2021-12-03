"Something is not right there”- Thierry Henry questions Arteta's decision-making skills in Arsenal's loss to Manchester United

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes ‘something is not right’ after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was taken off in the Gunners 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Henry told his fellow pundits that he ‘couldn’t understand’ Arteta’s decision, with the Arsenal legend believing that Aubameyang should have seen out the match:

“One thing I couldn’t understand is… Aubameyang is your captain, he is your goalscorer. You put him as your captain. 15 minutes to go, you’re losing 3-2, and you take him off. I’ve never come off in this type of situation, 3-2, away from home, you need a goal and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field and you know he can score you goals, so something is not right there.”

Arsenal opened the scoring at Old Trafford after Emile Smith Rowe scored a bizarre goal to put the Gunners 1-0 ahead on the night. United drew level through Bruno Fernandes before Cristiano Ronaldo put the Red Devils in front with his 800th career strike.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Has missed more clear-cut goalscoring chances (11) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Has missed more clear-cut goalscoring chances (11) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season

Martin Odegaard was then cast as a hero and villain on the night. The Norwegian equalized for Arsenal, but then gave away a clumsy penalty which Ronaldo put past Ramsdale.

Arsenal made changes to try and get back into the game. Unfortunately, the late inclusions of Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could do nothing to unlock the United defense.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🔛 Nketiah, Lacazette

↩️ Aubameyang, Odegaard



🔴 3-2 🟡 (79)



#MUNARS Double substitution for us...🔛 Nketiah, Lacazette↩️ Aubameyang, Odegaard🔴 3-2 🟡 (79) Double substitution for us...🔛 Nketiah, Lacazette↩️ Aubameyang, Odegaard🔴 3-2 🟡 (79)#MUNARS

No player fouled De Gea: Mark Clattenburg explains referee's decision to give Arsenal's opening goal

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Mark Clattenburg has explained why Arsenal's first goal counted, even though Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was lying on the ground.

According to the former Premier League referee, the goal had to stand because no Arsenal player committed a foul in the moments leading to the goal:

"Martin Atkinson has to give the goal here because what you see is Fred accidentally stamps on De Gea's foot, so therefore it is not a foul by an Arsenal player. [Atkinson] doesn’t blow his whistle, and therefore he has to give the goal. I’ve never seen anything quite as extraordinary as this. However, Martin Atkinson is powerless."

Clattenburg added:

"If he’d blown his whistle before the ball has entered the goal it would’ve been more controversial, because Arsenal would’ve been the victims of a disallowed goal."

