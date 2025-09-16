“So does Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe!” - Liverpool legend makes feelings clear about Trent Alexander-Arnold saying he wants to win Ballon d'Or

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or. However, he believes most winners are forwards, and the Englishman faces competition from his club teammates, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to GOAL, McManaman said that the move to Real Madrid is ideal for Alexander-Arnold's dream of winning the Ballon d'Or, but he needs to prove himself at the club before thinking about the prestigious award. He wants the team to do well before the players focus on the individual awards, and said:

"It could be realistic. The only thing I'd say is most Ballon d’Or winners are forwards at this moment in time. He's going to need to be successful before he's even spoken about as a Ballon d’Or contender. He's made the move to Madrid, they've started the season well and he's started well. Trent wants to be a Ballon d’Or contender and to win it, but so does Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe! The most important thing is for them to be successful, we'll wait and see."

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool in the summer to join Real Madrid after running down his contract. He was set for a free transfer, but Los Blancos paid 10 million to add him to their FIFA Club World Cup, which was beginning a month before the Englishman's contract at Anfield expired.

What did Trent Alexander-Arnold say about the Ballon d'Or?

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke to the media in 2024, revealing his ambition of becoming the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or. The Englishman believed that he has the potential to do it, and said (via GOAL)

"I'd say win a Ballon d’Or. Because I believe I can. I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. It's only after the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got'. It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got, it matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's best finish in the Ballon d'Or has been 22nd, when he finished level with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. He has not made the final 30 nominees since, despite playing a key part in Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

