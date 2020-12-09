Soccer predictions today: Who will win the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match?

Real Madrid take on Borussia Monchengladbach in a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently third in Group B and need a victory to confirm qualification to the knockout stages.

Group B is tantalizingly poised as things stand, with all four teams in with a chance of making it through to the Round of 16. Real Madrid have blown hot and cold this season and are coming on the back of a damaging defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday five.

Sergio Ramos' return to the starting XI is a welcome boost for the home side, with the Real Madrid captain returning to the side after missing the previous UEFA Champions League encounter with an injury. The legendary Spaniard is one of the greatest defenders of the modern era and will look to inspire his side to a much-needed victory.

Sergio Ramos is back in Real Madrid’s squad for tomorrow’s Champions League match vs. Gladbach pic.twitter.com/88W1dssSxv — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 8, 2020

Injury-laden Real Madrid face a tricky test in a do or die encounter

While Ramos and Davi Carvajal's return is welcome news for Zidane, Eden Hazard and Fede Valverde will be missing once again, with the latter edging close to full fitness. The likes of Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Martin Odegaard will also be unavailable for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid can also make it through to the knockout stages with a draw if Inter Milan fail to secure victory against Shakhtar Donetsk. However, Zidane's side have failed to make their presence felt in Europe this season and will look to record a statement victory.

When the odds are stacked up against them, the 13 time European Cup winners have always produced the goods over the years. When they lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach later today, the La Liga giants will look to roll back the years and produced a memorable performance in the Champions League.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach