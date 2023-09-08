"Sofyan Amrabat felt something" - Morocco manager Walid Regragui reveals why he let Manchester United new boy leave the squad

Morocco boss Walid Regragui has said that new Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat has been let go from the national team squad due as a precaution to avoid a potential injury.

Amrabat, 27, was a key player for the Atlas Lions, who finished a historic fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although he didn't make a goal contribution, he played the full 90 minutes in every outing - including an additional 30 in the Round of 16 win over Spain on penalties - playing a key role in midfield.

The midfielder was also in good form for his club side Atalanta, making an assist in 49 games across competitions. He joined United on loan, with an obligation to buy, on the closing days of this summer's transfer window.

He's yet to make a competitive appearance this season due to injury. Regragui has now reported that Amrabat 'felt something' and had to let him leave the squad ahead of their AFCON qualifier at home to Liberia on Saturday (September 9).

The Morocco boss said (as per UtdPlug):

"Sofyan Amrabat felt something, and we let him go as a precaution, because he has just started his new adventure with Manchester United."

Morocco are second in AFCON qualifying Group K and have qualified for the finals in Cote d'Ivoire along with group leaders South Africa.

What former Manchester United striker has said about Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund

Alongside Amrabat, Rasmus Hojlund is another exciting player who joined the club this summer.

He made his much-awaited competitive debut for Manchester United in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal last week. The striker came on in the second half for a 23-minute cameo, his first game for the club since his €75 million arrival from Serie A side Atalanta.

Former United striker Louis Saha reckons Hojlund could be a real asset in attack, thanks to his strength and power, provided he adapts to the Premier League's physicality. Saha told Paddy Power (via Mirror):

“Hojlund came on for 25 minutes, and he did very well, his strength and power showed, and this will be good for United, as other than him, there are no real target men at the club. He can occupy the two central defenders and maybe even free up space because of his speed and strength."

He added:

“It will be very interesting to see how he can adapt physically after a few games, but I’m sure that is the right choice for Manchester United.”

Hojlund arrives at Old Trafford after a 2022-23 campaign where he scored 16 times and made seven assists un 42 games for Atalanta across competitions. The tally includes nine goals and four assists in 32 league outings.

Along with Amrabat, new signings Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Hojlund will all be expected to play key roles in the current season for Manchester United.