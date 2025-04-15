Sol Campbell claims Arsenal transfer target is more entertaining to watch than Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal icon Sol Campbell has claimed that the club's long-term transfer target Alexander Isak is more entertaining to watch than Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Englishman claimed that the Swedish striker is the most exciting player in world football at the moment.
Isak joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad for a reported €70 million fee in August 2022. Over the last three seasons, he has been one of the world's best marksmen, with 59 goals and 10 assists in 103 games for the Magpies across all competitions.
This season, the 25-year-old has racked up 20 goals (and six assists) in the EPL, placing him third in the golden boot race behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. He also scored in the EFL Cup final against the Reds, helping Newcastle win their first major trophy in 70 years.
Speaking to GOAL, Campbell claimed that Isak is a more compelling watch than Mbappe. Other players in his list of the five most exciting players to watch at the moment are Arsenal's Declan Rice, Chelsea's Pedro Neto, and Wolves' Matheus Cunha, who has also been linked with the Gunners.
While there is no doubt that Isak has delivered some enthralling performances this season, Mbappe has been carrying a huge part of the attacking workload for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has bagged 32 goals and four assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.
After being a mere passenger in a 3-0 defeat in the first leg (April 8), Mbappe will be looking to make a mark in the second leg of the UCL quarter-final between Real Madrid and Arsenal (April 16).
"Made for Real Madrid" - Los Blancos superstar Jude Bellingham makes claim about second leg of UCL QF vs Arsenal
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has claimed that the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal is a "night that's made" for Los Blancos.
Two sublime free-kicks from Declan Rice (58', 70') and a left-footed finish from Mikel Merino (75') sealed a dominant 3-0 victory for the Gunners in the first leg. While the Merengues face an uphill task to overcome the deficit, Bellingham has claimed that his side aren't down and out just yet.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (April 15), the 21-year-old said (via the BBC):
"It's a night that's made for Real Madrid. A night that would go down in history but also something that people are familiar with around this part of this world. Hopefully we can add another special night. There's not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn't already been done. Tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something for the first time, so that's really important to us."
Bellingham has been a standout performer for Real Madrid this season, with 13 goals and 13 assists in 43 games. He will be hoping to deliver a stellar performance and inspire his side to a miraculous comeback against Arsenal in the second leg of their UCL quarter-final on Wednesday (April 16).