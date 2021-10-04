“I’m very confident" - Solskjaer convinced of getting the best out of his Manchester United squad

Under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident in his and his backroom staff's ability to get the best out of his star-studded Manchester United squad.

Following a string of poor showings, Solskjaer stated that there is a lot of work to be done in order to get the results that are expected from his side. The 48-year-old manager trusts himself and his coaching staff to get the best out of his new signings. Solskjaer said:

"I’m very confident we will get the best out of this squad. We’ve had Raphael and Jadon with us for only August and Cristiano only for September. We’ve got loads of work…I know that. But I do believe in this group and the coaching staff that I’ve got.”

Solskjaer believes that every game in the Premier League or Champions League is difficult but Manchester United are still expected to win them all. Realizing that beating a team last year does not mean anything this season, Solskjaer added:

“The proof is in the pudding. We need results. And we have to turn up. We can’t just say we did well against City and Tottenham last year, we need to do it during the 90 minutes, whoever plays, because that’s the challenge. Every game in the Premier League and the Champions League is a big game against a good team — every game at Manchester United is a potential banana skin for us. We’re expected to win every one.”

Following one of their most fruitful transfer windows in recent history, the Red Devils are expected to be serious title challengers, against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea . They signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but are still struggling to secure positive results consistently.

ESPN Asia @ESPNAsia @ManUtd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed himself to turn things around at Old Trafford despite losing three of the last four games in charge of the Red Devils!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still safe despite Manchester United's dip in form

According to the Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United manager is still not under any serious threat despite a poor run of form in September.

It started when they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of BSC Young Boys in the Champions League. Since then, the Red Devils have lost to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup and to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Manchester United were fortunate to get a late win against Villarreal in the Champions League before only managing a draw against Everton at Old Trafford.

