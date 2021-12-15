"Solskjaer had the same problem" - Jose Enrique says Cristiano Ronaldo will have to adapt to Ralf Rangnick’s philosophy at Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has spoken about the problems Cristiano Ronaldo might face at Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick. He believes it could be a similar situation to when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led the team.

Since signing from Juventus this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the main man at Manchester United in terms of goalscoring. He has scored 13 goals across competitions, many of them being clutch equalizers or winners.

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Manchester United player this season (9):



◉ 7 goals

◉ 2 assists



His second goal from the spot this term. ⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Manchester United player this season (9): ◉ 7 goals◉ 2 assistsHis second goal from the spot this term. ⚽️ https://t.co/R0aUN1L7l4

Even after this, he has had to face scrutiny from various pundits and fans regarding his work rate. It is believed that the 36-year-old doesn't press enough which leads to the Manchester United team losing their balance on the pitch.

Jose Enrique thinks likewise. Speaking to BeMyBet, he said:

"Look at Ronaldo’s age and he is still the top scorer at United. But I don’t see him playing for a team that plays with high pressing and high intensity. And Cristiano wants to play every game. If not, he’s not happy, so I don’t know how he’s going to handle that.

"Solskjaer had the same problem with Cristiano. You would always welcome Cristiano to your team, but Solskjaer changed the way he wanted United to play, a lot."

"I don't see Rangnick adapting for Cristiano" - Jose Enrique on Manchester United's playing style with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick is known as the father of geggenpressing.

It is the style of football that requires high intensity pressing for the whole 90 minutes and it begins with the attackers. Enrique believes Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to keep up with the same due to his age.

He said:

"I don’t see Rangnick adapting for Cristiano. Cristiano will have to adapt to him. He looks like a big personality and I like that. Cristiano will want to work because he is the best in terms of his body and fitness in the football world, but still the age is there and he cannot change that."

Enrique also stressed the high demands of the Premier League and shared his doubts about the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Manchester United. He added:

"You cannot ask him to run for 90 minutes. He’s never done that. At Real Madrid, they knew that and they played for him. In Italy he can do that, because the teams are more defensive and you don’t have to press that high. The Premier League is different, it’s up and down all the time. I’m not sure about the signing of Cristiano and whether it was good or not."

It will be interesting to see how the partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick further develops at Manchester United.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"So far, I'm happy with his body language, his input on the team. He wants to win games, this is what it's all about, and the way that he won the penalty and converted the penalty, that's why we're happy to have him." Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo:"So far, I'm happy with his body language, his input on the team. He wants to win games, this is what it's all about, and the way that he won the penalty and converted the penalty, that's why we're happy to have him." https://t.co/HrDko6xmFJ

Manchester United are set to next take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

