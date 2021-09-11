Solskjaer reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo did the night before sparkling Manchester United second debut

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo did the night before his majestic second debut at Old Trafford. The Portuguese marked his return to the club with a defining brace against Newcastle as Manchester United won 4-1 in the end.

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding display, Solskjaer has lifted the lid on what the forward did with his team-mates at the hotel the previous night. As confirmed by the Manchester United boss, Cristiano Ronaldo offered a speech to motivate his new team-mates ahead of his second debut on Saturday.

🗞 Solskjær says Cristiano Ronaldo gave "a little speech to the boys" at the hotel last night. [MUTV] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 11, 2021

Speaking to reporters after Manchester United's win, Solskjaer heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo:

"So happy for Ronaldo, the team and the supporters. You sensed the atmosphere around the club when he signed. He has delivered today."

"Ronaldo senses the big moments and is ruthless. He is clinical, has lifted the team and everyone around us. The fans can dream, we will keep our feet on the ground."

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo scored either side of a Newcastle equalizer from Javier Manquillo during his second debut. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard late on in the game put the result beyond any doubt as Manchester United climbed to the top of the Premier League table.

Cristiano Ronaldo is something else: Steve Bruce after defeat to Manchester United

After being beaten by the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Newcastle United boss admitted the Manchester United forward is a superstar. The Magpies did try to compete for most of the game, but ultimately fell prey to the hunger displayed by Manchester United and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruce, who spoke to the media after the game, did not shy away from applauding Cristiano Ronaldo. He commented:

“If there is a genuine superstar among everyone, then this kid is with what he has achieved. We have witnessed it again today. He is something else."

The result now means that Newcastle are currently languishing at 19th in the Premier League table. The Magpies have mustered just a solitary point in four games so far this term, inviting pressure on manager Bruce. Notably, the Tyneside-based club have the leakiest defense in the league after conceding 12 goals so far.

Also Read

Newcastle will face Leeds United at home in their next Premier League outing. If they do not see an upturn in fortunes soon, Bruce might be the first manager to face the axe in the Premier League this term.

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Nived Zenith