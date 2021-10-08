"Solskjaer's job is on the line" - Kevin Campbell claims there's a 'lot of pressure' on the Manchester United boss to win silverware this season

The CIES Football Observatory has rated the team at Manchester United as the second most expensive squad in the world at the moment. They have evaluated the squad at Old Trafford to be worth £1.03billion.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell feels it will put a lot of pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Campbell told Football Insider's Dylan Childs:

“Manchester United’s squad is loaded. The fact of the matter is, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed to a serious extent. I mean to bring in Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo, wow. He has got to deliver now.”

Campbell, who also played for Everton, feels Ole now has to win trophies. He said:

“There is not going to be time for these players to settle in. There can be none of that. Man United came second last season and have added three difference makers to that squad. You have got to make it work if you are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It is that simple.”

Campbell added that Solskjaer has been in the job for quite some time. It would only add more pressure unless he delivers silverware at a club like Manchester United.

“Ole has been there a little while now and he has not got over the line with silverware. He has to win something this season and really it should be the league. There is a lot of pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His job is on the line.”

Manchester United's last trophy was the Europa League under Jose Mourinho

It has been four years since Manchester United last won silverware. The club have parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho, who won the Europa League in 2017.

They appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement at the club. The former Manchester United forward has been in charge since December 2018. In his time at the club, Manchester United have repeatedly lost in crucial knockout matches.

His biggest disappointment came when they lost in the UEFA Europa League final last season to Villareal. Solskjaer has been given substantial backing in the transfer window and has spent in excess of £400m during his time at the club.

The Norwegian has been able to create a better atmosphere at the club by bringing in the squad and gelling them together. However, Solskjaer has failed to deliver results on the pitch.

Manchester United left for the international break after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford.

