Solskjaer set to be sacked as Brendan Rodgers verbally agrees deal to become Manchester United boss: Reports

After Manchester United lost the derby against Manchester City without scoring a single goal, Caught Offside (via Express Sport) have claimed that higher-ups at Old Trafford have verbally agreed to a deal with current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. The former Liverpool manager seems set to take over the reins at Manchester United after a series of sub-par performances by the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a topsy-turvy period at the helm of the club, winning just 54% of his games since he joined the Red Devils near the end of 2018. While Manchester United have performed remarkably in the transfer market, picking up Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, their performances on the pitch have been poor.

Callum Williams @CalWilliamsComm #ManUtd #EPL twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @UtdDistrict Solskjaer: “At the moment we are far off the top teams. The demands on me and the players are going to be high and we have to get back to what we started to look like. We have the players to do that”. 🔴 #MUFC Solskjaer: “At the moment we are far off the top teams. The demands on me and the players are going to be high and we have to get back to what we started to look like. We have the players to do that”. 🔴 #MUFC @UtdDistrict So #Solskjaer thinks they are “far off the top teams”. Yet he said just a few weeks ago, “I do believe I am getting close to what I want with the club”. What is that exactly? If he was anyone else he’d be gone by now. Feels like it’s only a matter of time #OleOut So #Solskjaer thinks they are “far off the top teams”. Yet he said just a few weeks ago, “I do believe I am getting close to what I want with the club”. What is that exactly? If he was anyone else he’d be gone by now. Feels like it’s only a matter of time #OleOut #ManUtd #EPL twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Although they started the season strongly with a home win against Leeds, United have lost to Young Boys, West Ham, and Aston Villa. Their 4-2 loss to Leicester City and their 5-0 loss to Liverpool also compounded problems for Solskjaer. While a dramatic win against Tottenham might have improved things, the recent 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City is reportedly the last straw for the Norwegian.

With the derby loss, Solskjaer's side have picked up their fourth league defeat in six games, and the former Molde coach is currently feeling the heat at Old Trafford. When asked if he felt like he was on borrowed time during the press conference after the game, Solskjaer played down such claims and explained the situation crisply.

"No, I don't start to feel like that. I have good communication all the time with the club that's very up-front and honest about the situation."

However, with these new reports, it seems like Solskjaer's three-year stint as Manchester United's manager is set to come to an end.

JohnDykes @JohnDykesFC Went back and looked at that 1st half showing from @ManUtd once I’d seen touch maps and average positions graphics. Just not good enough tactically and the manager has to take the blame for that. Individuals performed poorly too but that #MUNMCI failure was largely on #solskjaer Went back and looked at that 1st half showing from @ManUtd once I’d seen touch maps and average positions graphics. Just not good enough tactically and the manager has to take the blame for that. Individuals performed poorly too but that #MUNMCI failure was largely on #solskjaer

Brendan Rodgers, on the other hand, has impressed with Leicester City in recent years, and his time at Celtic saw the manager pick up the Scottish Premiership title twice in a row. He already has two titles with the Foxes, having won the FA Cup and Community Shield earlier this year.

With calls for Solskjaer's sacking constantly resonating across social media, Manchester United fans will certainly hope that these rumors are true.

"I don't even think about it" - Brendan Rodgers on Manchester United job speculation

Brentford v Leicester City - Premier League

Just last week, Brendan Rodgers dismissed speculation about the Manchester United job while showing commitment to his current bosses at Leicester City. According to the manager, his focus remains on the Foxes:

"I don't even think about it - and that's the brutal honesty. I’m sure the supporters are probably tired of it. At Leicester, there is always a link.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"My focus is always here with Leicester and developing the football club on to that next level, where you're competing for European football and challenging for honours. Everyone here at the club, from the chief executive to the director of football - staff, players - we're all very much on the same path, same vision."

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

LIVE POLL Q. Is Brendan Rodgers the right man for Manchester United? Yes No 19 votes so far