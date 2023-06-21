“Some achievement” - Manchester United star congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo after record-breaking 200th cap for Portugal

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram following the latter's record achievement of being the first-ever player to reach 200 caps in men's international football.

Ronaldo made his record appearance against Iceland on Tuesday night, 20 June in a Euro 2024 qualifying clash. The Portuguese icon put the cherry on the cake scoring a late winner to help his side over the line. The superstar then took to Instagram to celebrate his 200th appearance for his national team:

"200 games with the same committment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and four our country. For the love of Portugal 🇵🇹."

Ronaldo's former teammate, Harry Maguire reacted to his Instagram post celebrating his latest achievement. Appreciating the feat, Maguire commented in the same post:

"Some achievement👏🔥."

After being in a deadlock for 80 minutes, Iceland's Willum Willumsson was given his marching orders. The job became somewhat easier for Portugal against a 10-man Iceland with Ronaldo scoring a late 89th-minute winner, the game's only goal. The strike took Ronaldo to a staggering total of 123 international goals, another record that is being held by the former Real Madrid superstar.

Ronaldo surpassed Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa's tally of 196 caps against Liechtenstein in March earlier this year. Sergio Ramos (6th, 180 caps) and Gianluigi Buffon (10th, 176 caps) are the two other European footballers in top 10 list for the most capped men's players in international football.

Ronaldo was added to the Guinness World Records for this particular achievement and was honoured before kickoff. When asked about the achievement, Ronaldo replied (via GiveMeSport):

"It’s that kind of moment that you never expect".

Ronaldo and Portugal will reconvene their qualifying campaign on 8 September away against Slovakia.

There are strong chances of Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Harry Maguire could be on his way out of the club. Although no bids have yet been received, Romano believes there will soon be a conversation between Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and the player.

The Red Devils are willing to let go of the player, but nothing concrete with other clubs as of yet. He reports that suitable bids have to arrive, and the process will take some time.

Maguire appeared in 16 Premier League games for Manchester United during the 2022-23 campaign, but he started just eight of them. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, and would be wanting more game time in a bid to play in Euro 2024 for England.

