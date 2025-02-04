“Some of them don’t have f*cking clue about football” - Cristiano Ronaldo comments on working with some ‘really bad’ coaches in his career

In a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo attacked some managers who oversaw part of his career. 19 tacticians have managed the Portuguese superstar throughout his long and storied career.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in the sport's history, with the most professional goals in the game's history, with 923 strikes to his name. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played and won titles in Portugal, England, Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview, the forward revealed not all of his managers were tactically astute, and some were functionally clueless about the game. Speaking in comments via Fabrizio Romano, the Euro 2016 winner said:

“I had some really bad coaches. Some of them don't have a f*cking clue about football at all…”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had explosive disagreements with some of the managers under his stewardship. However, since the forward did not name the tacticians his comments aimed at, fans must conclude who he referred to.

"You cannot, you cannot rebuild a club without knowledge." When Cristiano Ronaldo blasted Erik Ten Hag

In the summer of 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo tore into then-Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag for his attitude and comments at the club. The pair had a fractious relationship that led to the Portuguese superstar's contract at the club getting terminated nearly two years before.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, with more goals and titles than many clubs manage at the game's highest levels. He became a global superstar at the Red Devils, and in comments made on Rio Ferdinand's podcast via GOAL, the Portuguese star blasted Ten Hag for his approach to the game, saying:

"As I told you, Manchester, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion. The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the League and Champions League. (As) Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the League or Champions League. If Ten Hag listens to Ruud, maybe he can (help himself)."

" I think it can help a lot because he knows the club and the club should listen (to) the guys who were there.

Cristiano Ronaldo concluded, saying:

"You [Rio] or Roy Keane or Paul Scholes or Gary Neville, whatever, Sir Alex Ferguson. You cannot, you cannot rebuild a club without knowledge. Not guys who work in office. They understand. The people who understand the football, it was, 99 per cent is the people who were there in the dressing room."

"They know how to deal with the players. It’s the people who understand these things. So I believe that Ruud is going to help because he was inside the club. He knows the club. He knows the fans. If the coach listens to him, I think they can improve a little bit the club."

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments would prove prophetic, and Eric Ten Hag would be dismissed as Manchester United manager before Christmas 2024 after an abysmal start to the season.

