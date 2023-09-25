"Some games he’s poor, some games he’s very good" - Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to let go of first-team star in January transfer window

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to offload Thomas Party in the January transfer window. The Englishman, while acknowledging the Ghanaian midfielder's talents, insists that he is too consistent and struggles to remain fit.

The former Atletico Madrid star is currently sidelined due to a groin injury and it is unknown when he will return. Agbonlahor, however, does not want Partey to return to the pitch for the Gunners again as he said on Football Insider:

“I would let him go. Some games he’s poor, some games he’s very good, and some games he is injured. When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50 percent of a season of his best football? Is he doing enough?"

He added:

“If I was Arsenal I’d sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer. I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets.”

Partey has not had an ideal start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign at Arsenal. The Ghana international registered three starts in the English top flight before suffering a groin injury.

Prior to his fitness issues, however, Partey had struggles as well. A natural midfielder, the 30-year-old has been forced to play as a right-back this season.

The Gunners have spent over £200 million this summer, signing the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has largely preferred a three-man midfield of Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Havertz this term, pushing Partey down the pecking order.

"We are very disappointed" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta laments 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Arsenal drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby at the Emirates on Sunday, September 24. The entertaining encounter between the two rivals started in disappointing fashion for the Lilywhites after Cristian Romero's own goal in the 26th minute.

Son Heung-min then equalized for Spurs in the 42nd minute. The South Korean forward's hard work was undone when Bukayo Saka helped the Gunners regain the lead with a penalty in the 54th minute.

However, Son found the back of the net once again for his side just one minute later, ending the encounter in a draw with the points shared.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now shared his thoughts on the team's performance, saying (per the club's official website):

"We are very disappointed not to win the three points that’s for sure, especially when you go twice in front in the game and you have the opportunity win it, and especially the moment we conceded the goals."

He added:

"We had control of the game, that we could’ve scored at 2-0 with a situation with Gabby, then you concede a goal and you have to bounce back and we did. We scored the goal and it’s a shame within a minute you concede the other one."

The north London side will next face Brentford away in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, September 27.