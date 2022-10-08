“Some of the guys were giving me a bit of stick in the locker room about the chant” – Arsenal star unsure whether fans are ‘making fun’ of him with their chants

Arsenal star Matt Turner is unsure whether the "USA, USA" chants directed at him by fans are a form of mockery or endearment.

The 28-year-old was signed by the Gunners this summer from MLS side New England Revolutions. Since his £8 million move, the player has made two appearances for the north London-based club.

However, in a recent chat with CBS Sports, the American addressed the chants aimed at him by fans, saying:

“Some of the guys were giving me a bit of stick in the locker room about the chant. I don’t know if (the fans) are making fun of me or cheering me on, but it’s pretty funny for me regardless.” (h/t HITC)

Turner made 111 appearances for his former club New England Revolutions during his time with the MLS side. He conceded 146 goals and kept 24 clean sheets.

The 28-year-old has also been capped 11 times by the US senior national team in his career so far.

However, he has been used as a backup for Aaron Ramsdale so far in his career at Arsenal and is expected to be so in the near future unless a dramatic development happens.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opened up ahead of clash against Liverpool

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having collected 21 points from eight games so far this campaign. They are set to take on Liverpool next on October 9.

The Gunners are coming off a win against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on October 7 and will make a quick return to action. When talking about the packed nature of schedules, here's what Mikel Arteta said to the media ahead of his team's clash against Liverpool (via arsenal.com):

"Well, we know that the fixtures that we've been given have no precedence in this league because of the World Cup and with everything that we have to play in between. And then, every team is different, every squad is different."

The Spaniard added:

"And if you start to risk, you make the situation much worse. If everybody's available and you have robot players that can play every three days, life is much easier! So it's something that we have to experience and test, because at the moment, we don't really know how it's going to play out."

