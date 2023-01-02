"Some legends don't die" - Thierry Henry pays emotional tribute to Pele who passed away aged 82

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has paid an emotional tribute to Brazilian icon Pele, insisting that his legacy will live on as long as the game is being played.

On 29 December, Pele took his last breath at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The three-time FIFA World Cup winner died aged 82, suffering multiple organ failure following a prolonged battle with colon cancer.

Luka Modrić @lukamodric10 O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele 👑🙏 https://t.co/BU9JIw4Djr

Since the Brazilian icon’s demise, almost all renowned personalities have paid tributes. Henry paid his respects while fulfilling his commentary duties for Amazon Prime Video on Sunday (1 January), claiming that the “Black Pearl’s” legacy was eternal. Speaking after Lens’ 3-1 win over PSG, the Arsenal legend said:

“It's really sad. The King is dead, but this King is eternal. As long as there is football, as long as there is a World Cup, we will always talk about Pelé.

“He is an inspiration for all generations, no matter what, until the end of time. Everyone was Brazilian on that day. Pelé means a lot to football. But some legends don't die and it will always be for life. Thank you for everything.”

Pele’s final farewell will be held at Santos’ home stadium, Urbano Caldeira Stadium, on Monday (1300 GMT). The Santos legend’s coffin will be kept in the center of the field. Being a public event, it will allow the Brazilians to pay their final respects to the only three-time world champion in history.

After the public wake, a procession will be held through the streets of Santos and will cross Pele’s 100-year-old mother’s house, who is still unaware of his passing. The parade will end at a cemetery in Santos, where Brazil’s biggest sporting icon will be taken to a special mausoleum.

Flags at FIFA headquarters are being flown at half-mast in Pele’s honor

On 29 December, FIFA asked every football organizer across the globe to honor “The King.” The leading governing body of football declared that all flags at FIFA headquarters would be flown at half-mast for the weekend and the following week.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland 🤴🏿 Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP🤴🏿 Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 https://t.co/SeW0z1hQTm

It also asked the football organizers to hold a minute of silence before each game during that period.

“In solidarity with his family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil and all football fans who loved him so dearly, the flags at FIFA headquarters will be flown at half-mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition organizers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the following week,” FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura said.

Every football game over the weekend (31 December, 1 January) observed a minute of silence. The same is set to be witnessed across all matches this week.

