“Some like blondes, some like brunettes” - Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously explains whether GOAT debate will end after Lionel Messi winning World Cup

In the wake of Argentina's recent World Cup triumph, led by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has explained if the debate about the greatest footballer of all time has ended.

Their triumph unfolded dramatically at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in December 2022, with Argentina clinching a win in a penalty shootout, following a 3-3 draw in regular play. Lionel Messi, who had long been yearning for this achievement, finally hoisted the World Cup, a moment many considered as the final chapter in his career.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to get Portugal beyond Morocco's blockade, and the legend was visibly emotional as he departed the field. It is unlikely that he will have another opportunity to secure the World Cup again.

When asked if the GOAT debate has ended with Messi's triumph in Qatar, Ronaldo offered his perspective with a hilarious response (via Sport Bible):

“Even if I win the World Cup that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes."

He continued:

"I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won.

"In the history books, all other records will be there. But obviously, a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream."

Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo at Ballon d'Or count

Names such as Zinedine Zidane, George Best, and Ronaldinho not only captured the imagination of fans worldwide but also secured the prestigious Ballon d'Or. Yet, only a select few have won the Ballon d'Or multiple times.

At the pinnacle of this rarified air stands Lionel Messi, whose World Cup win in Qatar earned him an unprecedented eighth Ballon d'Or award. Trailing Messi is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been adorned with the Ballon d'Or five times.

Other notable multiple recipients include Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Marco van Basten, each of whom has won the award thrice.

Messi's journey to becoming the most decorated Ballon d'Or winner started with his first win in 2009, a year after finishing second to Ronaldo. This victory sparked a remarkable run of four consecutive wins, highlighting his dominance during his time with Barcelona.

Ronaldo briefly interrupted this streak in 2013 and 2014, but Messi reclaimed the top spot in 2015. He added further accolades in 2019, 2021, and 2023.