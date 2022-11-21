“Some like blondes more and others dark ones” – Cristiano Ronaldo admits he is ‘proud’ of what he has done despite some people not liking him

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he is not bothered by his critics, revealing that he is proud of what he has achieved in his career.

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten a lot of flak since the start of the 2022-23 season. There has been criticism of his form and his conduct on the touchline, with many calling for the Red Devils to ship him off.

In a recent interview with Pierce Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his feelings regarding Erik ten Hag and United’s owners. It has been reported that the club are planning legal action for his interview and want to get rid of him as soon as possible (via LiveMint).

Ronaldo, 37, is seemingly nearing the end of his career. When the five-time Ballon d'Or winner does hang up his boots, he will go down as one of the best to ever play the game, if not the best.

Ronaldo, however, is seemingly not too bothered with the “best ever” tag, claiming that he is proud of what he has achieved in his career.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Ronaldo said (via Diario AS):

“I don't see things out there, some like me more and others less. Some like blondes more and others dark ones. People say that I am at the end of my career… I am proud of what I have done. Obviously, winning a World Cup would not be bad."

Ronaldo, who is about to appear in his fifth World Cup for Portugal, has played 17 games in the tournament, scoring seven times and providing two assists. His country is set to begin its 2022 World Cup journey with a clash against Ghana on 24 November.

Ronaldo has featured in 16 games for United this season, scoring only thrice and providing two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about responsibility ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Being Portugal’s captain, the onus is on Cristiano Ronaldo to step up and deliver in Qatar. The responsibility of fulfilling the dream of an entire nation is daunting, but the former Real Madrid man is no stranger to pressure.

Speaking to the press, Ronaldo claimed that he had been feeling the pressure since he was 12, adding that he felt qualified to shoulder the responsibility of leading Portugal.

He said:

“It is my fifth World Cup. The responsibility I have had since I was 12 years old when I left home. Now we are more observed, but I always have the responsibility: as a player, as a friend, as a father... The pressure is always the same. Sometimes things go well, other times badly, but I feel qualified to assume it.”

