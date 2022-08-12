“Some people might think this prediction is bad - but it's not half as bad as United being linked with Arnautovic” – Chris Sutton makes bold predcition for Manchester United vs Brentford

BBC pundit and former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has boldly backed Brentford to pick up a convincing victory over Manchester United this weekend.

The Red Devils will travel to the Brentford Community Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, August 12.

United enter this contest on the back of a defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening league match. Erik ten Hag's men fell away after a decent start as a Pascal Gross brace put the Seagulls up by two goals at half-time. The hosts got one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own-goal in the second half, but it proved insufficient to prevent a loss at Old Trafford.

Brentford also found themselves down by two goals in their Premier League opener against Leicester City. Ivan Toney brought the Bees back into the game before Josh Dasilva scored with four minutes to play to get them a point away from home.

Thomas Frank's men did show a few vulnerabilities in their match against Leicester. However, Sutton believes they should have more than enough in the tank to beat Manchester United, predicting a 3-0 victory for the Bees. He told the BBC:

"Usually I'd expect Manchester United to react after what happened against Brighton on Sunday. Not this time though, because United have got issues everywhere. I'm not blaming Erik ten Hag for the situation they are in, but he has to try to fix their problems."

Sutton added about the Red Devils' issues in defense and attack:

"At the back, I don't fancy Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire against Ivan Toney. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo should return to lead the line - but how fit is he? Like Brighton, Brentford are very well-drilled and unless United click, they are going to struggle again."

The Englishman also took a dig at United for their now-shelved pursuit of Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic:

"Also, although in the end United thought better of signing Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, they deserve to lose just for thinking about buying him. Some people might think this prediction is bad - but it's not half as bad as United being linked with Arnautovic in the first place."

Manchester United did the double over Brentford last season

Manchester United picked up two fairly comfortable victories over Brentford in the Premier League last season.

The teams first met at the Brentford Community Stadium in January 2022. Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford gave United a key away win. Ivan Toney scored a late consolation for the Bees.

They met again at Old Trafford in May this year, with Manchester United securing a 3-0 win. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane scored either side of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to give the Red Devils a comfortable victory.

