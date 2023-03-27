"Some player" "So good" - Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice wowed by reported Arsenal target's performance on international duty

England stars Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice have lauded Arsenal target James Maddison for his performance in the Three Lions’ win over Ukraine on Sunday (26 March).

Leicester City star Maddison earned his first start for England in their second 2024 European championship qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday. Goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka propelled Gareth Southgate’s side to a straightforward 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium.

Maddison neither scored nor assisted against Ukraine, but he created a whopping five chances, played eight passes into the final third of the pitch, and pulled off two dribbles.

After the game, he took to Instagram to share seven images from the clash against Ukraine, with the following caption:

“I love football ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿”

Bellingham and Rice, who have become regulars under Southgate, were impressed with Maddison’s display. The former replied:

“Some player Sheriff🔥🔥🔥”

West Ham United’s Rice added:

“So so good”

Maddison, who has scored nine goals and claimed six assists in 20 Premier League games this season, will see his contract expire in June 2024. According to Teamtalk, the England international does not intend to renew his contract, meaning he could be available for purchase this summer.

Many top teams have been credited with an interest in the player, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United. As per the aforementioned source, the Magpies are the favorites to sign Maddison this summer.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Maddison in the summer of 2021. The Gunners, however, ultimately turned to Martin Odegaard, who joined from Real Madrid for €35 million.

Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka dazzles in England’s win over Ukraine

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka fired on all cylinders in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday, setting up Harry Kane before finding the back of the net himself.

In the 37th minute, Saka curled in an inch-perfect cross for Kane at the far post, allowing the country’s record scorer (55 goals) to turn it in from close range. Three minutes after setting up Kane, Saka got on the scoresheet himself.

The Englishman received Jordan Henderson’s pass with his back to goal and swiveled past Mykola Matviyenko, before finding the top-left corner with a curling shot. Saka created three chances against Ukraine, drew the most fouls (four), won a game-high eight duels, and pulled off two dribbles.

