"Some players don't have the level anymore to play for Liverpool" - Thierry Henry blasts 'fragile' Reds after defeat to Real Madrid

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has blasted Liverpool players following their humiliating defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 phase yesterday (February 20, 2022).

The Reds put up a mediocre performance against the reigning European champions and were made to pay for it with a thumping 5-2 loss in front of their own fans at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, Thierry Henry couldn't help but blast the Merseysiders, especially with the way they are conceding goals nowadays.

The Frenchman said on CBS:

"They conceded too many goals against Brentford, Wolves and Brighton - let alone before you play a team like Real Madrid."

He continued:

"I wanted to know where they were and I saw a fragile team. More than fragile, why? They were 2-0 up. That's exactly the start you would like to have against a Madrid team or any team in Europe at Anfield and they couldn't even keep that."

Henry added:

"Yes, Alisson made a mistake but they didn't bail him out. Thibaut Courtois makes a mistake - that's a big team, they bailed him out."

The Arsenal legend went on to suggest that some Liverpool players don't have what it takes to play for the club anymore:

"They are fragile and some things need to change. I don't think Jurgen Klopp needs to go but some players don't have the level anymore to play for Liverpool. It happens to the best, it happened to me. It's the end of an era, and it’s been for a little while this season. It’s the end and it happens."

Only the third time Liverpool have conceded five goals at Anfield in SEVENTY years

The 45-year-old opined:

"And I’m not having a go at Liverpool, we have a saying in France, “you see a cat, you have to call it, it’s not a dog,” they’re eighth, they’re not playing well, they’re conceding a lot."

The Champions League winner concluded:

"We all love what they did recently, but you also have to say somethings are not going right, it’s a tough one. I look at this and I see Liverpool conceding five at home, and getting out played."

Liverpool will have a mountain to climb when they face Real Madrid for the second leg of their round of 16 tie next month. Overcoming a three-goal deficit is indeed a herculean task; doing it away from home is even more difficult.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Real Madrid star following 5-2 defeat

Reds head coach - Jurgen Klopp.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has singled out Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez for praise following his performance in yesterday's encounter.

Speaking after the game, the tactician said:

"Nacho came on and played a super game. David Alaba is a top, top, top player but I thought tonight, we saw why Nacho has played however many years at Real Madrid. In the second half, we were not as good offensively so it was probably easy to defend."

