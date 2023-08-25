“Some players are massive Ronaldo fans” – Rahul Bheke admits few Mumbai City FC teammates wanted to play Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC defender Rahul Bheke has said that some of his teammates wanted to draw Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League group.

The Islanders have been drawn with Saudi Pro League giants and Al-Nassr's domestic rivals Al-Hilal instead. FC Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran and PFC Navbahor Namangan of Uzbekistan complete Group D of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City qualified for the continental competition by winning the additional playoff between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 ISL regular-season premiers. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal did so by winning the 2022-23 King Cup, while Al-Nassr qualified for the group stage by beating Shahab Al-Ahli in the playoffs.

Bheke and Co. will now lock horns with Al-Hilal at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on November 6. Bheke will be tasked with stopping Brazilian superstar Neymar, who arrived at the Saudi Arabian club from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

In a virtual press conference after the AFC Champions League draw was announced, Bheke said that he will try to do his best to stop Neymar:

"I am excited. Whenever we'll be playing against them, I am super excited. If I get to play that match. I will try my best to stop him from playing. That's what I can do for my team."

The 32-year-old added that some of his teammates wanted to face Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, as they are 'massive' fans of the Portuguese:

“Some players are massive Ronaldo fans, so they wanted to play Al Nassr. We wanted to face one of the three teams, but we are super excited to get Al Hilal.”

Mumbai City will open their AFC Champions League campaign in Pune against Nassaji Mazandaran on September 18.

Who have Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's drawn in the AFC Champions League group stage?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. needed the playoff route to reach the AFC Champions League group stage.

Ronaldo provided a late assist for his side's fourth goal in a 4-2 win against Shahab after they were trailing 2-1 with three minutes of regulation time remaining.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's team are in Group E of the AFC Champions League. They have drawn AlDuhail SC of Qatar, Persepolis FC of Iran, and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.

Ronaldo has been on fire for Al-Alami this term, netting six times in eight games across competitions, winning the Arab Club Champions Cup.