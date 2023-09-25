“Some would say ‘stalk’ him, I would say ‘see’ him” – Victoria Beckham on reaction to her watching Manchester United games before dating husband 

Manchester United legend David Beckham has a documentary with Netflix set to air on October 4th, and various snippets have been released. In the latest one, Victoria, wife of the football legend, speaks about their meeting and sheds light on the genesis of their marriage.

David and Victoria got married in 1999, two years after they began dating. The Englishman was a Manchester United player at the time, while his partner was a musician, fashion designer and TV personality.

David Beckham had fancied the Spice Girls member for a while, but was shy in her presence when they first met. Victoria was not a football fan and so did not know much about him, but said in the documentary that she began watching games because of him.

"The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of... some would say 'stalk' him. I would say 'see' him."

"When I saw him in the footballers' lounge, all other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing, talking to his parents. And I'm very close to my family, and I loved that side to him."

"I... I just fancied him, it's as simple as that."

Beckham's teammate at Manchester United, Gary Neville, was the midfielder's best man at their wedding in 1999. The wedding took place four months after their first child, Brooklyn, was born. The couple have three more children, Romeo, who plays for Brentford B, Cruz, and Harper.

When asked about her in the documentary, David revealed that he fancied her from their first meeting.

"That first time that I speak to her, I just fancied her."

David Beckham enjoyed great success at Manchester United

Off the pitch, Beckham had a great life with his wife Victoria and their children. He is regarded as one of the most iconic footballers of his generation.

David was part of the famed 'Class of 93' at Manchester United alongside the Neville brothers, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt. He won 12 titles at the club, including their first and only treble in 1999.

Beckham featured 394 times for the Red Devils in his time at the club. He contributed 85 goals and 120 assists, and was a dead-ball specialist. He left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in 2003 and spent time at PSG, AC Milan and LA Galaxy before his retirement in 2013.