“Some are still out, doing rehab” – Jurgen Klopp reveals 5 Liverpool players will definitely miss game against Brighton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed Andy Robertson is one of five players set to miss their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (October 1)

The Reds are currently eighth in the table after enduring a difficult start to the season in which they've won just two of their first six encounters. Robertson has missed several weeks of action due to a knee injury he picked up against Napoli in the Champions League.

Andy Robertson on his future:



"I want to finish my career here at Liverpool. If I can stay top of my game, at the top the tree my whole career that's the route I want to go down."



The left-back didn't play for Scotland during the international break and Klopp has confirmed that he will miss the clash against Brighton. The German boss also confirmed that central midfielders Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all still recovering from injury.

Klopp said at the pre-match press conference (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"Some are still out, doing rehab. Robbo, Curtis, Ox and Naby."

On Robertson, Klopp stated:

"He's already back on the pitch running. It's a good sign."

The German tactician also confirmed that winger Luis Diaz only returned from international duty on Thursday morning (September 29). Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have also endured an intense two weeks with their countries, while young right-back Calvin Ramsay is still out injured. On these players, Klopp added:

"Luis only landed yesterday morning. I heard he's good. Darwin, with caution after an intense period. Same for Diogo. Calvin is training but not ready to play."

Jurgen Klopp unsure how Liverpool's season will be affected by the upcoming World Cup

Klopp was also asked how the mid-season World Cup in Qatar would affect his side less than two months before it begins. The majority of Liverpool's squad will be involved in the tournament, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz notable exceptions.

The German proclaimed:

"I don't know how the World Cup will affect the Premier League. The boys come back and play a week later. Usually, you relax two to three weeks then go again. If you are in the final, you have two days. It's a really long season. I don't think it's a good idea but that's how it is."

"For us, the next six weeks are very important. We didn't have the start we wanted. For explainable and unexplainable reasons. That's now gone. Here we go, collect points back."

Klopp will be desperate for his team to grab a win this weekend. Liverpool have endured a slow start to the season largely due to a mounting injury list. The Merseysiders will face a Brighton side in the first match under new manager Roberto De Zerbi on Saturday.

