"Some things have to change" - Philipp Lahm sends message to Germany players ahead of their 2nd FIFA World Cup game

Former FIFA World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm has sent a message to Germany players ahead of their next game against Spain. The Germans find themselves in a tricky situation after losing their opening FIFA World Cup game against Japan by a 1-2 margin.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side dominated Japan for most of the game and led the game but the Samurai Blues took the game away from Germany in the dying minutes of the game.

Ilkay Gundogan scored from the spot to give Die Mannschaft a 1-0 lead and they were close to increasing their lead on multiple occasions. However, Japan scored twice in the final 15 minutes through substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.

Flick's side will be up against Spain in their next FIFA World Cup game, who will be brimming with confidence after their 7-0 win against Costa Rica in their opener.

Philipp Lahm, who led Germany to the FIFA World Cup 2014 title, has urged German players to pick up their game against Spain.

Lahm told RND, as transcribed by iMiaSanMia:

“Some things have to change, but we shouldn’t forget that we have the quality to create goal-scoring chances again and again. Now we’re under a lot of pressure.

“We have to win against a Spanish team that has a lot of quality. They’re a young team that plays football with a lot of possession."

Lahm has urged Germany to be more clinical up front and take their chances if they are to salvage a good result against a talented Spanish side. He added:

“But that could also be an opportunity for the German team. It will be a different game (to Japan).

“Japan played very, very defensively, especially in the first half. It’s important that we get more stability in the team and get the balance between attack and defense right. We have to be more clinical and composed in front of goal.”

Germany had nine shots on goal in the entire game but failed to convert even one. They will hope to work on this aspect before their must-win game against Spain.

Germany manager Hansi Flick blames Borussia Dortmund star for 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Japan

German boss Hansi Flick blamed Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Sule for the mistake that cost his side the game against Japan.

The four-time FIFA World Cup champions started their World Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-1 loss against Japan.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Spain vs Germany and Argentina vs Denmark this weekend are going to be HUGE Spain vs Germany and Argentina vs Denmark this weekend are going to be HUGE

Sule played Takuma Asano onside by staying too low as the rest of the defense tried to play the Japanese offside. Flick pointed out the error after the game and said:

"Niklas simply has to pay attention. He played him onside because he dropped two or three steps too far. These are individual mistakes that we had to pay for today."

Germany now have a must-win game against Spain on their hands and face the prospect of getting knocked out of the group stages of the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 45 votes