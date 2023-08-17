“Some things never change” – Lionel Messi shows off stylish new boots, Adidas respond with perfect reaction

Lionel Messi took to social media to show off his new pair of stylish boots. Adidas Football commented under the Argentina captain's post as they left a goat emoji.

Messi has been an Adidas athlete throughout the course of his career. He has worn many iconic boots and the recent pair to be worn by the Argentine is of amazing design.

Messi captioned his latest image, writing:

"Some things never change."

Lionel Messi's latest boots have a bluish hue in them. There are similarities that can be found between the color tone of the boot and that of Argentina's national team's jersey.

Adidas' comment under Messi's latest social media post

Antoine Griezmann hinted at joining Lionel Messi at the MLS

At 32, Antoine Griezmann remains one of the finest players in world football. The Frenchman is a key player for Atletico Madrid as well as France's national team. He is a versatile attacker, who can also put the shift in when his team needs defensively.

Griezmann recently reacted to Lionel Messi's move to the MLS and hinted at his interest in playing in the US Soccer in the near future. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner told ESPN:

"I’ve always said it. My target is to end up there, with everything that I like about American sports, playing in MLS and enjoying myself, being able to win things and being at my best level."

Griezmann's former Barca teammates, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are currently playing in the MLS. Speaking about the trio's impact, he said:

"First I want to make history here and win trophies at Atleti. After that, we’ll see. I think the arrival of Leo (Messi), Busi (Busquets) and Jordi (Alba) is good for the league. That and signing younger players, especially from South America, it’s the best thing the league can do."

Griezmann is contracted with Atletico Madrid until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €25 million at this point in time (via Transfermarkt).