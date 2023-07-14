Journalist Fabia Oliveira made a shocking revelation about the requirements to be present at Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior's party. The Brazilian recently turned 23 and celebrated his birthday through several events.

However, Vini Jr. reportedly set a unique requirement for women to be present at his party. Those who were interested reportedly needed to leave their Instagram accounts open and send the link to the player's team to be approved inside the party.

In her column for Brazilian news outlet Metropoles, Oliveira wrote:

"The two days of festivities were marked by some unusual requirements: in addition to having a customized abadá and prohibiting the use of cell phones at the venue, the Flamengo player also carried out a detailed analysis of the guests' social networks."

She added:

"The column found, exclusively, that people needed to leave Instagram open and send the link to several members of the athlete's team for an evaluation to be made. There were cases where two friends sent it and only one got confirmation of the invitation. What a thing, no?"

UpdateCharts @updatecharts Para ser convidada pra festa de Vini Jr, as mulheres precisam deixar o Instagram aberto e enviar o link para os amigos do jogador avaliarem a sua aparência, revela Fábia Oliveira. Para ser convidada pra festa de Vini Jr, as mulheres precisam deixar o Instagram aberto e enviar o link para os amigos do jogador avaliarem a sua aparência, revela Fábia Oliveira. https://t.co/XgLz6W9DR7

Vinicius Junior is one of the leading attacking players in world football at the moment and has been in spectacular form for Real Madrid. The Brazilian scored 23 goals in 53 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

Agent Andre Cury makes stunning claim about Real Madrid signing Vinicius Junior in 2018

Real Madrid signed Vinicius Junior back in 2018 from Flamengo for a reported fee of €46 million. The Brazilian has since been a key player for the Los Blancos. He has so far made 225 appearances for the club, scoring 59 times and providing 64 assists.

Agent Andre Cury, however, recently said that Vini Jr. was a Barcelona fan growing up and was close to joining the Blaugrana. He added that Los Blancos didn't even know about the player. Cury told El Larguero on the matter:

"Vinicius went to Madrid because that's what his agents chose. We had been working on the transfer for three years and his agents betrayed us. Vinicius told me that he was a cule. He cried after Barca's 6-1 against PSG. That's what he told me, I don't know what he said to others.

Since joining the Madrid club, Vini Jr. has faced Barca 14 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Poll : 0 votes