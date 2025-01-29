"Somebody pray for Atalanta", "Could’ve rested some players" - Fans react as Barcelona name 'strong' starting XI for UCL clash

Barcelona fans online had mixed reactions to their starting line-up to face Atalanta in their final league phase game in the UEFA Champions League on January 29. La Blaugrana have had an impressive UCL campaign and are expected to head to the Round of 16 through direct qualification by ranking within the top eight.

While many expected Hansi Flick to rest some of his regular starters, there were not many changes in the line-up for his usual XI. Wojciech Szczesny, who the German tactician has favored in recent games over Inaki Pena, is the starting goalkeeper.

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Alejandro Balde form the backline with Pau Cubarsi notably rested. The midfield features Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri with Marc Casado rested. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha form the attacking trio.

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI against Atalanta. While some considered it a "strong" lineup, others claimed some more players could have been rested. One X user wrote:

"A strong starting 11. Somebody pray for Atalanta."

"This team will crush Atalanta," another user wrote.

"3 points guaranteed," a fan chimed in.

"This is good. Barça has to go with everything in every match," another Culer opined.

Meanwhile, some fans were surprised by fewer rotations as some outlets reported that Flick would rest certain regular starters.

"Ngl he could’ve rested some players," a netizen remarked.

"So the rotation rumours were false lmao," an X user jibed.

"Lmaooo the journalist lied," a user commented.

"It’s not easy for the club" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes feelings clear about potential January signings

Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

Ahead of facing Atalanta in the UCL, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick addressed queries about any potential January signings in a pre-match press conference. The German tactician was clear that it would not be an easy operation and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"You know better than me that maybe it’s not easy for the club. I always said I am happy with this team about the players, the atmosphere, the quality also from the players. I am happy. I think also with this team we can be very successful.”

Hansi Flick's first season at Barcelona has been decent so far. While the Catalan side lost their top position in the LaLiga table, they also performed well in the UCL league phase. La Blaugrana also won their first trophy under Flick after a 5-2 win against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana.

With their form, Barcelona are also contenders to go far in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Flick's side will hope to regain their lost glory in LaLiga by dethroning table toppers Real Madrid.

