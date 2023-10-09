“Someone who is the absolute best at something” - Jude Bellingham names NBA legend as a person he’d like to be for a day

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recently picked NBA superstar LeBron James as the person he would like to be for a day.

James currently plies his trade for the Los Angeles Lakers and is widely known as one of the, if not the, greatest basketball players of all time. He has won the NBA four times and holds numerous team and individual honors.

James, 38, became the highest scorer of all-time in the NBA last year by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points.

In a recent interview, Jude Bellingham was asked to name the person he would like to be for one day. He said (via Madrid Zone):

“If I could be one person for a day? LeBron James. Someone who is the absolute best at something.”

While he will not be able to become LeBron James, Jude Bellingham has shown great signs of becoming one of the best in his sport,which is football, so far.

The 20-year-old has been sensational for Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for over €105 million in the summer. The central midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 10 games across competitions for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti on why opponents find it hard to make Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have made an excellent start to the 2023-24 season and sit atop the La Liga table, two points above second-placed Girona. A big part of Los Blancos' success this season has been Jude Bellingham, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu only this summer.

The England international has already scored some crucial match-winning goals for the club. He has also played a number of positions like attacking midfield, second striker, and false nine.

Bellingham also scored a brace in Real Madrid's 4-0 hammering of Osasuna in their last game on October 7. After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti explained why opponents find it difficult to deal with the English youngster (via Managing Madrid):

“I think it’s easier to study a position who plays in a fixed position. He plays out wide, deep, central, he makes it harder. He can be deep and his physical strength means that he can arrive quickly. Understanding his position and controlling him isn’t so easy.”

Jude Bellingham will now be in action for England in a friendly against Australia (October 13) and UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against Italy (October 17). For Real Madrid, he will return to action at Sevilla on October 21.