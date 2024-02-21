“Someone called Messi was another obstacle” - Arteta responds after being asked whether Arsenal previously suffered mental block in Champions League

Mikel Arteta has said that Lionel Messi was one of the biggest reasons for not progressing in the UEFA Champions League when he was a player at Arsenal.

The Gunners' boss was at the Emirates from 2011 to 2016 and failed to make the quarter-finals of the tournament throughout his stay. Responding to a query about a mental block during his time with the north Londoners as a player, Arteta said (via GOAL):

"Someone called Messi was another obstacle as well and Bayern Munich. This competition is what it is. It comes down to details and you need your players at your best."

Between 2010 and 2016, the Inter Miami sensation won the UEFA Champions League trophy twice with Barcelona. Arteta's side are now preparing to get through to the final eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

He added on Arsenal being the favorites in their round-of-16 clash against Porto:

"That’s great. We have earned the right to be here. We haven’t been here for seven years and haven’t got to the next stage for 14. That’s the challenge. We are excited to go for it with full belief."

The Gunners come into the first leg of this match, which is scheduled for Wednesday (February 21), full of confidence. They've won five consecutive Premier League matches, netting 21 goals and conceding just two.

In the group stages of the Champions League, Arteta and company finished at the top with 13 points, four clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry snubs Lionel Messi as he names best-ever teammate

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named former Gunners attacker Dennis Bergkamp as his best-ever teammate over ex-Barcelona colleague Lionel Messi. The former French superstar was asked to pick his favorite teammate by CBS Sports' host Kate Abdo.

Henry responded by saying:

"Dennis Bergkamp."

Perplexed by the answer, Abdo asked:

"Ooo okay. Not Messi?"

Sticking with his decision, the pundit answered:

"Dennis Bergkamp."

Henry and Bergkamp played 216 matches together for Arsenal and managed 20 joint-goal contributions across competitions. Both players are widely considered two of the greatest to have ever played for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Henry shared the dressing room with the Argentina captain at Barcelona, where the duo played 89 matches beside each other and racked up 17 joint-goal contributions.