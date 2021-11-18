"Someone who can do it all" - Rio Ferdinand names player Manchester United 'dont want to miss' out on

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The teenage sensation has grown from strength to strength during his time with the Bundesliga giants. He is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Jude Bellingham rose to prominence during his time with Birmingham City in the Champions. His performances attracted the interest of a number of Europe's elite clubs such as Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. The youngster opted to join the German giants in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £25 million.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a box-to-box midfielder. Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils will not want to miss out on the 18-year-old as he is a player 'who can do it all.'

Ferdinand has claimed Bellingham has the ability to play in a number of positions across midfield and would be the perfect signing for his former side. When asked which position Jude Bellingham would play at Manchester United on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

"Any. He's that good. Serious. In England's youth teams, there are times when he's played as the holding midfielder. Times he's played as the 8 and been box-to-box. There are also times when he's been told he can join the attacks more. He has the capabilities and capacity to play all of the roles, he's that good."

The former Manchester United centre-back added:

"I think for him, I see him as being someone who can do it all. There aren't many midfielders in the game now that can attack the game at both ends. When you are one of the super clubs, there are talents out there that make you think if we have the capacity and financial muscle, then he's the one you don't want to miss."

Jude Bellingham has scored seven goals in 63 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club in the summer of 2020. His impressive performances for the German outfit even earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Bellingham has already amassed ten appearances for the national team.

The Sun - Man Utd @SunManUtd Man Utd urged to make Jude Bellingham transfer by Rio Ferdinand as they can play him in ANY midfield position thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Man Utd urged to make Jude Bellingham transfer by Rio Ferdinand as they can play him in ANY midfield position thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition from Liverpool for the signature of Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have reportedly been courting the 18-year-old for the last twelve months. Liverpool are said to view the Borussia Dortmund star as a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled this season due to the lack of a top-quality midfielder. The Red Devils are also preparing themselves for the potential exit of Paul Pogba next summer.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be interested in the England international. football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be interested in the England international. football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Pogba has less than eight months remaining on his contract with the club and seems unlikely to sign a contract extension. With the Frenchman set to depart, Manchester United will prioritize the signing of a defensive midfielder next summer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Premier League giant's will have to match Borussia Dortmund's £100 million valuation of Bellingham if they are to sign him next summer.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra