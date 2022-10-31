“Someone that doesn’t mess about” – Ian Wright admits ‘really good’ Manchester United star has exceeded his expectations

Ian Wright has praised Lisandro Martinez, claiming the Argentine has added quality to Manchester United's defense.

Fellow pundit Owen Hargraves echoed Wright's thoughts, adding that the Argentine's performances have pushed Harry Maguire to do better on his return.

United signed Martinez from Ajax after beating off interest from Arsenal. The defender has been in fine form this season and has easily been the club's best player in defense.

Arsenal legend Wright was talking about the 24-year-old after the win over West Ham United. He told Premier League Productions (via Mirror):

"He's got defensive quality that I haven't seen at Manchester United for a while. Not only his positioning but he passes the ball through the lines. He's exactly what they've needed.

"Someone that doesn't mess about, there's no thrills with him it's just bang, good challenges. He's been a really, really good signing. I didn't think he was going to be as good as he's been."

Hargreaves was also full of praise for the defender and added:

"He's added so much to the team. He's given them so much. His performance in this game had a big impact on Harry Maguire as well.

"There were so many positives for United today but defensively Martinez was fantastic. Erik ten Hag will be really pleased."

Gary Neville praises Manchester United star

On Sunday, Gary Neville was commentating on United's clash against West Ham United.

Marcus Rashford scored the winner, but the limelight was on the defensive unit as David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez produced a stunning performance to keep a clean sheet.

The Red Devils legend was quoted by Mirror as saying:

"Harry Maguire has to get used to playing on the right side of United's defence because there is no way he's going to get his spot on the left side.

"Lisandro Martinez has made that position his own. He has been Manchester United's best player by a mile, Martinez. The Manchester United fans are singing for him."

Erik ten Hag's side have four matches left before the players move into World Cup mode. They face Real Sociedad in the Europa League, followed by Aston Villa twice, once in the league and then in the EFL Cup, and then Fulham in the league.

