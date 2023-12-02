"Someone's getting sacked," "What did I just hear?" - Fans in disbelief as loud s*x sounds were being played on the speaker during EURO 2024 draw

The EURO 2024 draw was thrown into some disarray by an audacious audio sabotage, leaving football dignitaries in shock. Fans were also quite shocked, as they took to Twitter to react to the unexpected turn of events.

As national teams like England anticipated their tournament prospects in Germany, they were met with an unexpected and inappropriate soundtrack. England, already paired with Slovenia and Denmark in Group C, was in the process of discovering their final group opponent, when the incident unfolded.

The sex sounds caused a stir among attendees and viewers alike, as UEFA's Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti found himself in an awkward situation. Hosting the draw and on the stage as it happened, Marchetti was reportedly seen demanding an immediate end to the disruptive noise.

Mischief-maker Jarvo has already boasted about orchestrating the prank on the social media platform X, claiming responsibility for disrupting the draw:

The online community was quick to respond, expressing a mix of disbelief and humor over the bizarre occurrence. One fan asked in shock:

"What did I just hear?"

Another stated:

"Someone's getting sacked"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Euro 2024 draw reveals key matchups

Euro 2024's opening match promises an electrifying start, featuring Scotland facing off against host nation Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena on June 14 next year.

Group A sees Scotland and Germany joined by Hungary and Switzerland, creating what will look to be a challenging pool. Meanwhile, England find themselves in Group C, lined up against Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia. The Three Lions' campaign will commence on June 16 with a significant match against Serbia.

Wales, still battling for a spot in the tournament through the March playoffs, could land in Group D, a group teeming with football giants. If successful, they will contend with France, the Netherlands, and Austria.

Defending champions Italy, still relishing their 2020 final victory against England, are set for a formidable challenge in Group B. They face Spain, a three-time Euro winner, along with Croatia and Albania, ensuring a gripping series of matches.

Euro 2024 will come to an end a month later, with the final scheduled for July 14 at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin.