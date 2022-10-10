"Someone has to tell him to let Salah get off his pocket" "Gem of a player" - Arsenal fans wowed by 23-year-old's 'unbelievable' display in 3-2 Liverpool win 

Arsenal fans were impressed with right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu's performance during their team's win against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners managed to earn a 3-2 home win against the Reds on October 9.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium. Martin Odegaard fed a fantastic through ball to the Brazilian, who made no mistake putting his team ahead in the first minute of the game.

Darwin Nunez equalized for the Reds in the 34th minute. However, Bukayo Saka put his team back in front in the last minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Roberto Firmino found the back of the net yet again in minute 53 to put the Reds level. Arsenal were awarded a penalty when Gabriel Jesus was fouled inside the box. Saka made it 3-2 from the spot in the 76th minute to secure all three points for the Gunners.

One player who caught the attention of the fans was full-back Tomiyasu. The Japan international was deployed in the left-back spot by Mikel Arteta for the game.

Despite being a natural right-back, he cherished the opportunity, managing to neutralize Mohamed Salah throughout the course of the contest. Fans were delighted to see a commanding performance from the former Bologna player.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter to Tomiyasu's masterclass against Jurgen Klopp's side:

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Takehiro Tomiyasu at LB. What a brilliant decision. Someone has to tell him to let Salah get off his pocket before he goes home tonight. Takehiro Tomiyasu at LB. What a brilliant decision. Someone has to tell him to let Salah get off his pocket before he goes home tonight.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Mo Salah since Mane left



Mo Salah since Mane left https://t.co/YShZVvP37D

#DISUNOMICS @_NOMICS Never put Salah in that Neymar bracket again Never put Salah in that Neymar bracket again

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Didn’t know what to make of it but Tomiyasu at left back was a tactical masterclass from Mikel Arteta. Didn’t even know Salah played today. Didn’t know what to make of it but Tomiyasu at left back was a tactical masterclass from Mikel Arteta. Didn’t even know Salah played today.

Osman 🎗 @OsmanZtheGooner Tomiyasu was unbelievable today. Won everything against Salah on the ground and in the air Tomiyasu was unbelievable today. Won everything against Salah on the ground and in the air

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Saka brace while Salah got hooked PASS THE TORCH MF Saka brace while Salah got hooked PASS THE TORCH MF

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Had to wait for an opportunity. Started at LB against one of the best teams in the world. Went up against Salah and Trent and completely nullified them. Tomiyasu is a gem of a player Had to wait for an opportunity. Started at LB against one of the best teams in the world. Went up against Salah and Trent and completely nullified them. Tomiyasu is a gem of a player https://t.co/aT2zWQZLpX

Evan Cooper @Lacazest



Played out of position, faced Salah, and absolutely bossed it! An incredibly versatile player who just gets the job done no matter what. Quick appreciation to Tomiyasu.Played out of position, faced Salah, and absolutely bossed it! An incredibly versatile player who just gets the job done no matter what. Quick appreciation to Tomiyasu.Played out of position, faced Salah, and absolutely bossed it! An incredibly versatile player who just gets the job done no matter what. 🇯🇵

The Gunners are now back atop the Premier League table. They have 24 points on the board after nine games. Tomiyasu, meanwhile, has now made 11 appearances so far this campaign in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to win against Liverpool

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was moved by the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium during his team's win against Liverpool. Here's what the Spaniard said while talking to the media after the game (via football.London):

"I’ve never seen it like this. You cannot imagine how much it helps the players and how much it gives them. One of the nicest things we’ve done since we are together here is to unite everybody and make them feel like when you go are you going to experience something together."

He further talked about Martinelli:

"I think today he had an outstanding performance against a top defender and a top team and he made a difference in the game as well as the other players. That’s the next level, to step up to games in these games and make things happen to win it."

Arsenal will next face Bodo/Glimt away in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes