“Someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time” - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he ‘could not be happier’ after signing ‘outstanding’ Luis Diaz

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the addition of Colombia international Luis Diaz to his Reds squad.

The Reds have confirmed the signing of Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto. The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract with Klopp's side after successfully completing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Klopp has now provided his thoughts on Liverpool's latest addition. The German tactician revealed that the Anfield outfit have been tracking the forward for a while and is delighted to finally acquire his services. He told the club's official website:

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool. I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis. He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time."

Klopp went on to hail Diaz as a fighter and is certain that he will fit in well at Liverpool. He said:

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who always has the goal in mind."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also revealed that he was impressed with Diaz when Liverpool face Porto in the Champions League group stages earlier this season. He said:

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team."

Diaz is now waiting to be granted a work permit and international clearance. He will also wear the number 23 shirt at Anfield.

When will Luis Diaz link up with Liverpool?

The Reds have acquired Luis Diaz's services from FC Porto for a deal worth up to £50m. The Merseyside-based club, who beat Tottenham Hotspur to the Colombian's signing, will reportedly pay the Primeira Liga giants an initial sum of £37.5m, plus another £12.5m in add-ons.

Diaz is currently on international duty with Colombia. He will travel to Merseyside after the team's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if Diaz will be available for team selection when Jurgen Klopp's side face Cardiff City in the FA Cup next Sunday.

