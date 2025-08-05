“Someone who’s actually risen from the dead” - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United star with ‘great’ character

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Harry Maguire’s remarkable turnaround at Manchester United, likening the center-back’s return to form and confidence to someone who has risen from the dead.

Maguire, who joined United from Leicester City for a then-world record fee for a defender, has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent seasons, with many labeling him a failed investment. But the tide appears to have turned as the England international has clawed his way back into relevance at Old Trafford with a series of strong performances of late.

Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, former Manchester United captain and club legend Rio Ferdinand hailed Maguire’s resilience, praising the improvement in his form. He said (via United in Focus):

“[Harry Maguire is] someone who’s actually risen from the dead. He has shown great character. He was down and out, but he has bounced back. To show that character and resilience [is commendable].”

Across competitions last season, Maguire made 40 appearances for Manchester United, capping off the campaign with four goals and an assist.

“I'm ready to go, and give everything I can to this team” – Harry Maguire on his ambitions with Manchester United in the upcoming season

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire has discussed his ambitions for the 2025/26 campaign as he heads into his seventh season at Manchester United. Speaking on MUTV in a post-training chat, Maguire said he's looking towards big improvements for himself and the rest of the club.

"I just want to be part of a successful team this season. I think last season was a tough season for everyone individually, but also as a team, as a squad, as a club. This season, there are no excuses. We're going to have a lot of time to prepare for the Premier League games, and we've got to make sure we're ready. So, for myself, it's making sure I'm available, I'm fit, I'm ready to go, and give everything I can to this team and this club."

Speaking on Manchester United’s preseason tour, he added:

"It's something that [Ruben Amorim] reiterated, that we didn't have enough time on the training pitch," Maguire continued. "This pre-season, it's been tough on the legs, but the majority of it has been tactical. So, it's nice to do the drills that are tactical rather than running around poles and running around the pitch.

"It's been an enjoyable pre-season, but a pre-season that we've all learnt from. We know the system a lot better, and we've just got to take that into the games now. We've had some team meals, some fun times together. But when we've been on the training pitch, we've worked really hard.

"We've been bang at it, so we feel in a good place. We've got to go and show that, obviously, when the season starts, because that's when it kicks in and when we want to do really well and get the victories."

In his five years at Manchester United, Maguire has won just two trophies – the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. His contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer, after the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

