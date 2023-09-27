“Someone is winning that, I’m telling you" - Ian Wright makes prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made his prediction for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman has backed the Reds to secure a victory over the Lilywhites this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side will face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (30 September). Ahead of the encounter, Wright was asked to call the outcome of the match.

The former Arsenal striker said on The Overlap YouTube channel (as quoted by Rousing The Kop):

“Someone is winning that, I’m telling you. I think Liverpool win this one.”

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table after securing five wins and one draw in their first six encounters this season. The Reds find themselves just two points behind league leaders Manchester City as they look to regain some of their dominant form in recent years.

Klopp's side has emerged as one of Europe's elite teams in the English top tier as well as the Champions League in recent years. The Reds have vehemently challenged Manchester City for the league title, achieving domestic triumph in 2020 by a large margin.

However, Liverpool fell out of form during the 2022/23 season, finishing fifth in the standings and missing out on Champions League football this campaign. Their performance last term was unexpected, given that they nearly completed what would have been a historic quadruple the previous term.

"You’ve got to have a little plan" - Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to 'keep an eye on' Tottenham star

Reds icon Jamie Carragher has urged his former club and their manager Jurgen Klopp to be wary of Tottenham midfielder James Maddison ahead of the two sides' encounter this weekend.

The retired defender believes the England international poses a great threat and a plan must be formulated to shut him down in the match. Carragher said on the An Echo To Glory podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He’s been brilliant, and listen, I’m a little bit worried about him on Saturday because Liverpool still don’t really have a holding midfielder player. They’ve got [Alexis] Mac Allister playing there, that’s not his role."

He added:

“So, I think that’s something that Liverpool will have to keep an eye on, whether they put someone else in there or they put two men in there. I think he’s been that good this season, that you’ve got to have a little plan for [James] Maddison.”

Tottenham secured Maddison's services on a five-year contract this summer from Leicester City for £40 million. The English midfielder has been in stellar form for the Lilywhites so far.

He has scored two goals and provided four assists in six league encounters for Spurs this term. It remains to be seen how Maddison will fare in his debut season at the North London outfit.