“Something that could actually happen in the summer” – Journalist claims Manchester United linked forward could join Arsenal instead

Arsenal and Manchester United have both got a few positions to strengthen their squad and the two clubs have been linked to multiple centre-forwards in the market. They are both fighting to secure Champions League football through a top-four finish and one of them will do so at the expanse of another.

According to journalist Dean Jones, the Red Devils are set to face competition from the Gunners in their pursuit of Everton forward Richarlison. Jones told GiveMeSport:

“It’s been mooted before and, as I understand it, it’s something that could actually happen in the summer as well.”

The Toffees are having a horrendous season and are hovering over the relegation zone, sitting in 17th, just three points above the bottom-three. The Merseyside club have incurred losses amounting to £103m due to the COVID pandemic and will have to make up for that loss through player sales.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Richarlison has scored 6 goals in 6 starts for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.







#Brazil #BOLxBRA Richarlison has scored 6 goals in 6 starts for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers. 🇧🇷 Richarlison has scored 6 goals in 6 starts for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#Brazil #BOLxBRA https://t.co/n169wQFzQm

The Brazilian is a top-attacking prospect who is currently valued at €50 million, an amount that both Arsenal and Manchester United could be made to splash.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both looking for a long-term centre-forward option

Richarlison will solve the centre-forward issues in the long run, something that is a priority for both those clubs. Alexandre Lacazette will leave the north London club in the summer and his goal return has anyways not been up to the mark.

His leadership and bond with the younger players in the team has been important so Arsenal could offer him a short-term extension. But they will still bring in another centre-forward who can score goals consistently and stay at the club long-term. Eddie Nketiah will also be a free agent in the summer and he is also expected to leave after spending most of the season as a bench-warmer in the Premier League.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Rangnick calling for a Man Utd "rebuild" in the summer, adding that "the team could do with some more highly-talented, hungry players".



Says a lot about the lack of quality players in this squad.



I love this man. Too honest. Rangnick calling for a Man Utd "rebuild" in the summer, adding that "the team could do with some more highly-talented, hungry players".Says a lot about the lack of quality players in this squad.I love this man. Too honest.

Manchester United are no different in this regard. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are in the twilight of their careers. They have to deal with injury issues and slowly even for the Portuguese, the Premier League has started to look a little too intense.

The Uruguayan could leave in the summer, and although Ronaldo will mostly stay, he is 37 now and leading the line for an entire season is asking too much of him. Hence, Richarlison will be a good option for the Old Trafford side too.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin has also been recently linked with Arsenal. It will be interesting to see whether Frank Lampard can save the Toffees from relegation. But surely, finishing so low in the table will impact the two star forwards and their future in a significant manner.

Edited by Rohit Mishra