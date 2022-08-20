"Something that caught our eye" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thrilled with 22-year-old player

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded new signing Fabio Vieira, hailing his versatility as a prized asset for the squad.

Vieira joined the Gunners from Porto for £30 million earlier this summer. He had shot to prominence with his performances in the Primeira Liga last season, bagging seven goals and 16 assists in 39 games across competitions.

Renowned for his passing and dribbling prowess, the 22-year-old is expected to provide competition to new captain Martin Odegaard in the No. 10 role. However, he has also played as a second striker and on either flank during his two-year stint with the Dragons.

Speaking to the club's website in his pre-match press conference, Arteta heaped praise on the Portuguese playmaker. He also talked about the player's preferred position, saying:

"Fabio's versatility is something that caught our eye, and we believe that he is going to give us a lot of options. It's about nurturing how they work together and the type of players that Fabio needs around him to exploit his qualities, which we feel in this side could be very powerful, so we will have to wait and see how that develops."

Asked about a potential partnership between Vieira and attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, Arteta added:

"We want players that make each other better, and in order to do that, first of all, there has to be a chemistry between those players, an understanding and timing and different qualities that they need in order to get what we want to get done."

He continued:

"We are building that relationship; Fabio has been training with us for a week, so he needs to develop that and see where he clicks and where he can make a big impact for the team."

Arsenal will next lock horns with Bournemouth on Saturday (August 20) as they seek to extend their perfect start to their league campaign.

Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga no longer part of Mikel Arteta's plans

According to Corrierre dello Sport, Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is no longer part of Arteta's plans for the season. The report also adds that reigning Serie A champions AC Milan are interested to sign the player this summer.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from RSC Anderlecht for £17.2 million last summer, has four years left in his contract at the Emirates. He made 24 appearances across competitions for the Gunners during his debut season, including 16 starts.

