"Something we can't control" - Brendan Rodgers breaks silence amidst Manchester United rumors

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has broken his silence on his links with the Manchester United managerial job. The Northern Irishman believes the rumors cannot be controlled and insisted it would be disrespectful to talk about them when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already in charge of the club.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer is facing an uncertain future at the club. The Norwegian has been under immense pressure recently following the Red Devils' disappointing defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

There have been calls for Solskjaer to be relieved of his duties but Manchester United have decided to stick with him for now. However, the Red Devils are reportedly lining up possible replacements for the Norwegian should he fail to turn things around.

According to reports, Leicester manager Rodgers is Manchester United's preferred choice to replace Solskjaer. The Northern Irishman has now responded to claims that the Red Devils are eyeing him as a replacement for their current boss.

Rodgers insisted it is disrespectful to talk about taking charge of Manchester United when Solskjaer is already in charge of the club. The former Liverpool manager also claimed that the links are 'not real' and stressed that the rumors cannot be controlled. He said:

"Firstly, it’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club. A good manager and a good man who is working at the club. Secondly, I can’t really comment on it because it’s not real. I’m proud to be here at Leicester City. I’m privileged to be here and I’m fully committed to the players, the club and the ownership. All the other noise is something we can’t control.".

Rodgers has dismissed links with Manchester United for now. However, it remains to be seen if he would be willing to take the reins at Old Trafford should Solskjaer be relieved of his duties.

Manchester United yet to hold genuine talks with managerial candidates

As the pressure continues to mount on Solskjaer, Manchester United are claimed to be lining up possible replacements for the Norwegian. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of managers, including Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane.

However, Manchester United are yet to hold genuine talks with any of their managerial candidates, according to reports. The Red Devils have been looking at possible replacements for Solskjaer, but are yet to open negotiations with anyone.

TRUE✅ @ManUtd had the idea of Zinedine Zidane as new manager. Zidane let the board know that he doesn't feel ready for the Premiere League at the moment and prefers to take a break until summer

There are suggestions that the Old Trafford outfit are hopeful that Solskjaer can carry on until the end of the season.

