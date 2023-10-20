“Something that doesn’t have to be like that” – Cristiano Ronaldo had surprising attitude during first meeting, says Roberto Martinez

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has said that he was surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment when they first met after the former's appointment as manager.

Martinez was appointed Portugal's manager after Fernando Santos' sacking after their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals against Morocco. Martinez has a perfect record with A Selecao and helped them qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. They won all eight of their qualifying games, scoring 32 goals and conceding only two.

Martinez recently recalled his first meeting with captain Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, explaining how the 38-year-old was fully committed to the team. He told Cadena SER (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I had never liked choosing names or being in a squad without having met the person behind the footballer. I tried to get to know everyone who was on the World Cup list and, when I met Cristiano, what I found he was a player who was predisposed to continue giving everything for the national team."

Martinez said that he was surprised by the humility of a legendary player like Cristiano Ronaldo and his willingness to give everything for Portugal. He said:

"I saw a person who wanted to be very committed and who is, in some way, at the service of the team. Something that doesn't have to be like that, a player like Cristiano, who has achieved everything..."

He added:

"The truth is that I was very surprised that he had that humility and that desire to serve the group. That was the starting point and the foundations of all the players who have entered this locker room."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been excellent under Martinez so far, scoring nine goals in seven games under the Spanish manager.

Al-Nassr stars celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's 40 goals in 2023 with a cake

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in top goalscoring form despite being 38 years old. He has scored the most goals for club and country in 2023 over the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Portuguese ace has scored 40 goals for Al-Nassr and Portugal in 43 appearances in the year 2023 along with providing nine assists. He is one goal ahead of Haaland and four ahead of Mbappe.

After the international break, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates welcomed him back in training with a cake celebrating his achievement. The five-time Ballon d'Or reposted the video on his X account, with the caption:

"Thank you team!"

Ronaldo will next be in action with Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League clash against Damac at home on Saturday, October 21.