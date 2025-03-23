"Something you don’t see many players achieve" - When F1 driver Oscar Piastri snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & named Lionel Messi in his ultimate athletes

F1 driver Oscar Piastri, in 2023, picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in his list of sporting motivations on his official website. The Australian drives for McLaren-Mercedes and has claimed three wins and eleven podiums since making his F1 debut in the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2023.

In a section of his official website where visitors get to know him better, the 23-year-old driver discussed which of his fellow athletes' traits have inspired him along the way. Among legendary names like Micheal Jordan, Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, and Steve Smith, Piastri hailed Messi's ability on his feet, saying:

"I’m not the biggest football fan but watching his matches on TV is something magical. His low centre of gravity and ability to terrorise defenders with ease is amazing. It was fitting for a player of his ability that he won the World Cup. His speed of thought and instinctive, natural jinks with the ball are something you don’t see many players achieve."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are believed to be two of the greatest footballers in the world and are two of the most popular figures in the sporting world. Piastri finding inspiration from one of the two legendary players is not a surprise after the decades of dominance the pair enjoyed.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers in history, enjoying over a decade at the top of their powers and inspiring millions worldwide. The pair claimed every prize available in the sport; they shared 13 Ballon d'Or awards and scored nearly 1800 goals combined.

Messi began his career with FC Barcelona in 2000, coming through their famed La Masia youth ranks. He is the side's greatest-ever player, with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games. He enjoyed a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023 before joining his current club, Inter Miami, in the summer of 2023.

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before securing moves to Manchester United (2003 and 2021), Real Madrid (2009), and Juventus (2018). After his second spell with the Red Devils ended controversially, he joined his current club, Al-Nassr, in January 2023.

At 40 and 37, respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the final stages of their careers. The players' legacy is likely to live on long after they hang up their boots.

