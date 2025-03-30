"Something ends up happening" - Barcelona manager sends warning to Lamine Yamal 

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has warned Lamine Yamal that he needs to take care of his body. He believes that the players need to take responsibility and inform the coaches if they are not feeling up to the mark.

Ahead of Barcelona's game against Girona on Sunday, Flick stated that he talks to all players and they are free to inform him if they are facing any difficulties. He sent a message to Yamal after the teenager played 39 matches for the club this season. He said via GOAL:

"I think Lamine is very intelligent and knows how to manage the game. I spoke to him this morning to find out how he is, and he is very positive. I always speak to the players. If they feel something, they can come and tell me what is happening to them. Every player has responsibility for their bodies.

"If something happens or there is something different to normal, they have to speak. That's what we want because in my experience as a player, if you notice something and you don't take care of it, something ends up happening. I want the players to take responsibility for their bodies. It's an important thing when you play as a professional, at a level like Barcelona."

Barcelona are on top of the LaLiga table despite a slump in form in late 2024. They are three points clear of Real Madrid going into the weekend after beating Girona 4-1. They retook the lead after Los Blancos won their match to level things up on Saturday night.

Lamine Yamal on working with Hansi Flick at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal spoke to UEFA earlier this season and stated that he learns a lot from Hansi Flick at Barcelona. He claimed that the manager gives them freedom to express themselves on the pitch and said via Barca Blaugranes:

“He asks how you’re doing, he teaches you a lot, and I’ve learned so much from him. That’s why he’s respected both as a coach and as a person. He’s exactly as he appears—strict, but also understanding of what each player needs at any given moment. When it comes to defensive concepts, he does ask certain things of me, but in attack, he doesn’t say much—just to enjoy myself. That’s the confidence he gives us.”

Lamine Yamal has scored six goals and assisted 11 times for Barca in 26 LaLiga games this season. He has three goals and as many assists in nine UEFA Champions League matches.

