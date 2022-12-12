“Something England has not enjoyed in many a year” – Gary Lineker explains why he wants Southgate to continue as Three Lions’ boss

Former England international Gary Lineker hopes that manager Gareth Southgate remains in charge of the Three Lions despite the side's quarter-final exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England were beaten 2-1 by reigning champions France on Saturday (10 December) as their journey in Qatar came to an end.

Aurelien Tchouameni put Les Bleus in front with a wonderful strike from range in the first half before Harry Kane equalized in the 54th minute from the penalty spot.

France restored their lead 24 minutes later, through Olivier Giroud. With only six minutes of normal time remaining, Kane had another opportunity to level the scores from the penalty spot.

Paul Hayward @_PaulHayward England won six knock-out games in major tournaments from 1968 to 2016.



However, the Tottenham Hotspur ace missed this time, blazing his effort into the stands as England's dreams of a second FIFA World Cup title were crushed.

The disappointment has raised questions over Southgate's future with the English national team. However, Lineker hopes that the 52-year-old remains in charge of the side as he feels the national team has gained respect under his tutelage.

The pundit wrote on Twitter:

"I hope he stays. Feels like he’s building something. There is great respect for this team around the world. Something @England has not enjoyed in many a year. They may not have won this time, that’s knockout football for you, but they’re close, very close."

Lineker was responding to a tweet from Times Sport journalist Harry Winter, who quoted Southgate as saying after the game:

“I've found large parts of the last 18 months difficult… the night at Wolves. What I want to make sure is that if it's the right thing to stay I've definitely got the energy to do that.”

Southgate took charge of the team in September of 2016 and has since led the Three Lions to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the final of last year's Euro 2020.

England have come a long way under Southgate

Despite the trophyless run, it cannot be disputed that England have come a long way under Southgate, who has won 49 of 81 matches in charge, losing only 14 times.

When he first came in, the Three Lions were reeling from a humiliating last-16 exit from Euro 2016 at the hands of debutants Iceland.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK

Semi-final

Quarter-final



Gareth Southgate has given England fans memories that will last forever 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FinalSemi-finalQuarter-finalGareth Southgate has given England fans memories that will last forever🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FinalSemi-finalQuarter-finalGareth Southgate has given England fans memories that will last forever 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/SAVsBehhJa

Since then, Southgate has led the side to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years and their first-ever final in the European championship. His tactics have turned the Three Lions into a frightening attacking unit by integrating many young talents into the squad.

